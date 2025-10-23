YAGSHS Teacher Drags Student to Salon, Cuts Hair Against Her Will in a Video: “Really Upsetting”
- The Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School administration has become the talk of the town on Instagram
- The school head asked the first-year fair-skinned student to trim her hair to comply with the institution's grooming policy
- Some social media users have slammed the school and its teachers after the emotional video surfaced online
A first-year student recently enrolled at Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School (YAGSHS) has gone viral on Instagram.
The young and intelligent girl was seen weeping in a viral video on her first day at school.
YASS forces student to cut long hair
In a trending video, one of the administrators at the prestigious girls' Senior High School in the Ashanti Region asked the new student to cut her long hair.
The young lady's parents and her teachers escorted her to the nearest barbershop to comply with the school’s grooming policy.
The student, who had long, lustrous and silky hair, was captured in the video crying as the barber trimmed her hair. The clip has since sparked online conversations.
The barber trimmed her hair close to the scalp, as seen in the video, before she was allowed to complete the enrolment process and join ongoing academic activities.
The new student was seen calmly seated in her customised YAGSHS uniform during the video recording.
The Instagram video is below:
YAGSHS blasted for demanding student trims hair
Ghanaian female business leader Angela Kwarteng, Gloria Sarfo, and other celebrities have blasted the YAGSHS administration on Instagram.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
miradacollections stated:
"My daughter will not go through this😢 unless she wants to cut it....we will find a way."
therealangela_k stated:
"Really upsetting!! This must change. We need to do something about this!."
sandiowusu stated:
"So when will this nonsense stop. I’ve never understood why schools do this. Can someone please explain?"
coos_n_clicks stated:
"I'm particularly enjoying the conversation this is sparking. It's about time some of these practices are looked at. We can teach our teenagers how to manage their hair."
gloriaosarfo stated:
"THIS IS WHERE THEY START TAKING YOUR CONFIDENCE AWAY, YOU, AS A GIRL CHILD💔 IT STARTS FROM HERE‼️‼️‼️🤦🏽♀️😩😭."
akua_frankie stated:
"Remind me again. Why are students required to cut their hair for school?"
rosi_eden_ stated:
"Traumatising… heartbreaking 💔… and we wonder why a lot of African women have a complicated relationship with their hair."
Nakeeyat willingly cuts her long hair
Ghanaian poet and brand influencer Nakeeyat Dramani Sam also made headlines when she voluntarily visited a barber salon to cut her long hair.
This followed her admission to Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School, a second-cycle all-girls institution in Saltpond, Central Region.
Nakeeyat looked elegant in a casual white top and long denim skirt as she arrived with enthusiasm to begin her new academic journey.
She appeared effortlessly chic after the haircut, and many fans applauded her for passing her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) while managing ambassadorial roles and travelling with her family.
The Instagram video is below:
Nakeeyat wins award in US
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, who shared a photo of her most recent honour on Instagram.
At a red carpet event, the young influencer received her award looking gorgeous in a chic dress.
Social media fans commended Nakeeyat Dramani Sam for encouraging young people to pursue their goals.
