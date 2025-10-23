A Ghanaian woman criticised Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, for failing to properly maintain their church after her imprisonment

She filmed the church’s abandoned state, overgrown with weeds and claimed it has been used as a hideout for thieves

Ghanaians reacted online, with many condemning Agradaa’s fraud and mocking Angel’s failure to keep his promise

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman has stirred up reactions online after she slammed Angel Asiamah, the husband of convicted televangelist Nana Agradaa.

A Ghanaian woman slams Angel Asiamah for failing to properly maintain the Heaven Way Church three months after Nana Agradaa's imprisonment. Photo Credit: NanaAgradaa, Angel Asiamah

Source: Facebook

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified woman expressed her disappointment and anger over the deplorable and abandoned state of the Church building.

The former native priestess, Nana Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour on July 3, 2025.

The sentence was handed down by the Accra Circuit Court after she was found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

Lady slams Agradaa's husband for rundown church

Right after the judgment, her husband, Angel Asiamah, during a brief interview, stated that as the associate pastor of the Heaven Way Church, he would continue to oversee operations at the place of worship to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Three months later, a Ghanaian woman has now blasted Angel for failing to fulfil his promise amid his wife’s imprisonment and recorded the deplorable state of the church building.

She filmed the premises of Nana Agradaa's church, showing it in a completely abandoned and dilapidated state, overgrown with weeds.

In her words:

"Aren't you ashamed of Agradaa and her issues? She is a real fraud. Look, imagine when we were jailing Agradaa, he [her husband] came out, puffed his chest and said, "and I can take care of the church, I can handle the church." Just look at the church, it's lying in ruins, it's a mess, with all sorts of issues."

She claimed the abandoned property had become a hideout for thieves and a football pitch for enthusiasts.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to rundown state of Agradaa's church

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Kingsupra said:

"Where was she when the family took everything from Asiamah?"

@BigJay wrote:

"Agradaa's church is no church! When Agradaa got convicted, the judge should have also ordered the church to be closed down!"

@ananse_kwaku commented:

"There is time for everything. Her evil cup is full. That is her end. She will never dupe anyone again."

@halidonee wrote:

"Agradaa knew very well that she was going to go to jail. So she hurriedly diverted to running a church. Thinking God was gonna save her. But bro, the law catch am dada."

Angel Asiamah shares new message from his wife Nana Agradaa after she celebrated her first birthday in prison. Image credit: @agradaatv, @sammykaymedia/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nana Agradaa celebrates birthday in prison

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that on October 18, Nana Agradaa turned a year older, marking her first birthday celebration since she became an inmate.

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, marked the occasion by sharing a lovely video collage of their times together.

Angel Asiamah said that his wife was overwhelmed with the love and support shown to her on her big day.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh