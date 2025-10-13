A German man recounted surprise after being asked to pay a bride price while preparing to marry a Ghanaian woman

He said he was told the payment was to compensate the bride’s father for her education, which sparked debate online

Ghanaians defended the tradition and clarified that bride price is a cultural requirement and not linked to education

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A man from Germany has caused a stir on social media after he recounted his cultural surprise upon discovering the concept of 'bride price' while preparing to marry a Ghanaian woman.

A white man from Germany shares his displeasure over the bride price he was asked to pay while trying to marry his Ghanaian lover. Photo credit: @Candyandjean (TikTok).

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh came across a video on TikTok in which a German man questioned the true purpose of bride price before marrying his Ghanaian girlfriend.

German man comments on Ghana's bride price

The Obroni, who is now married to a Ghanaian, explained that in addition to the wedding costs, he was told by his wife's family to pay a bride price.

When he asked for an explanation, the response he got made many react in the comments section.

According to him, the bride price was explained as a way to ‘pay the father back’ for his fiancée’s education.

He commented:

"I went to Ghana to get married. And they were telling me that I have to pay something, a bride price. I'm like, 'For what?' They're like, 'Well, because your wife, she had education, and you need to pay the father back'."

Their explanation, he stated, caught him off guard, so he jokingly asked for those GH women with little to no education so he could 'bargain'.

He concluded by saying Ghanaian women are very expensive.

Watch the video of his outcry below:

Reactions to obroni's comments on bride price

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below

Ngosa said:

"You should have saved yourself the trouble and got married from someone in your own country instead of insulting decades of tradition."

Maame wrote:

"Imagine your wife seeing this.😂😂Wei."

Rhema Lubowa commented:

"Come to Uganda, where you will pay a lot of things. 😄 That is Africa, man. African Queens are unique."

Just a girl said:

"Not only in Ghana but in the whole of Africa. 😊"

BRYTE. wrote:

"It's our tradition pay or no marriage it's as simple as that. Point of correction it's not a payback to the father for education."

Felicia Nyamekye Kodjo stated:

"It is not about education. Whether the lady is educated or not, you'll still have to pay a bride price. It's our tradition and it is part of the marriage rite."

An American talks about lovely characteristics he loves about Ghana. Photo credit: Getty Images (Image used for illustration purposes)

Source: Getty Images

American man applauds Ghana's hospitality

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an American man sparked reactions online after praising Ghana for its hospitality and cultural values.

In a video, he listed six reasons why he believed GH surpasses many countries, such as warmth, community, and respect among citizens.

He based much of his admiration on the experiences of his friend, an American who converted to Islam and moved to Ghana to find love.

Source: YEN.com.gh