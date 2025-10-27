Two suspects were arrested over the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre, Paris, leading to widespread attention

DNA evidence led authorities to capture one of the thieves, while others remained at large

Experts warned that the stolen jewels may have already been broken into untraceable pieces

French authorities have announced the arrest of two suspects linked to the audacious theft of crown jewels worth €88 million from the Louvre Museum in Paris.

A crown of Empress Eugenie found damaged outside the Louvre in Paris following a heist at the museum on Oct. 19, 2025. Image credit: ABCNews

The heist, which took place on Sunday, October 19, left everyone, including many from other continents, baffled as the culprits made their escape on scooters waiting outside at exactly 9:38 a.m.

Police say one of the suspects was caught attempting to board a flight at Charles de Gaulle Airport, while another was intercepted before travelling to Algeria.

The arrests were made on Saturday evening following intensive investigations that traced DNA evidence left at the crime scene.

The evidence led authorities to identify and capture two of the suspects, while other members of the gang remain at large, intensifying the ongoing manhunt.

French police officers investigate a robbery at the Louvre Museum on Oct. 19, 2025. Image credit: Dimitar Dilkoff

According to French prosecutors, four armed men stormed the museum in broad daylight, targeting one of the most secure display sections housing priceless royal jewels.

According to the BBC, the operation was precise and well-timed, lasting no more than four minutes before they sped away into the busy Paris streets.

Investigators suspect a well-coordinated plan involving multiple accomplices.

One of the captured suspects had purchased a one-way ticket to Mali just hours before his arrest.

The other, according to the report, had also planned to move to Algeria.

Louvre tightens security after major breach

The Louvre, one of the world’s most iconic museums, has faced global scrutiny following the robbery.

Officials have promised to strengthen internal security systems and collaborate with French law enforcement to ensure such a breach never happens again.

Experts, however, fear the stolen jewels might have already been dismantled. Dutch art detective Arthur Brand told the BBC that gold and silver can be melted and gems recut, making them almost impossible to trace.

As a precaution, the Louvre has moved several of its remaining crown jewels to the Bank of France’s underground vault, 26 meters below ground, to ensure maximum protection of the nation’s cultural treasures.

GH robbery suspect makes Hollywood-style escape

YEN.com.gh, on October 2, 2025, reported a separate but equally dramatic case where Ghanaian police are searching for a robbery suspect who escaped custody at the Mallam Junction Police Station. The suspect, identified as Kwame Mike, reportedly fled during a toilet break on October 16, 2025.

Two other suspects, Stephen Amoani, aged 42, and Osei Antwi, aged 30, were remanded and later arraigned before the Weija Circuit Court on October 20, 2025. A fourth suspect, Kofi Sammy, remains on the run.

Sources confirmed that the officer on duty during the escape has been detained pending an internal investigation. The incident has drawn widespread attention, with many comparing the escape to a scene straight out of a Hollywood action film.

