Robbery Suspect Makes Hollywood Escape From Weija Police Station

Two suspected armed robbers have been arrested for allegedly attacking passengers at Mallam Junction in Accra

A third suspect, who had been arrested over the same robbery, escaped from police custody, while one other is on the run

The accused persons in custody were arraigned before the Weija Circuit Court on October 20, 2025, to answer for the robbery

Graphic online reported that the escaped suspect absconded during a toilet break after the arrests on October 16. The officer who escorted him has since been detained.

The other suspects on detention, Stephen Amoani, aged 42, and Osei Antwi, aged 30, were arraigned before the Weija Circuit Court on October 20, 2025.

A fourth suspect, identified as Kofi Sammy, is on the run.

Police found a cutlass hidden on Antwi, an SUV, three yellow gallons of akpeteshie, cash amounting to GH₵12,055, and three mobile phones.

The police believe the items were stolen during the robbery and have been kept for use as evidence.

Personnel from the Amanfro District Command, acting on intelligence, moved to Mallam Junction, where four men were said to be robbing passengers.

Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to flee but were eventually caught.

