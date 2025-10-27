The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Service has suspended three Heads of Technical Institutes over unauthorised fee collection and extortion.

The affected schools are the Agona Swedru Technical Institute in the Central Region, the Sunyani Technical Institute in the Bono Region, and the Madina Technical Institute in the Greater Accra Region.

Citi News reported that the sanctioned headteachers are:

Madam Hannah Asamoah, Central Regional Director — Agona Swedru Technical Institute

Gabriel Gyamfi, Bono Regional Director — Sunyani Technical Institute

Juliana Nkrumah, Greater Accra Regional Director — Madina Technical Institute

According to a statement from the Ghana TVET Service, the allegations involve the imposition of several unapproved charges, including admission fees, boarding protocol payments, fees for changing residential status from day to boarding, fashion practical item charges, bedsheet payments, and PTA-related levies.

These fees violate the government’s Free TVET and Free SHS policy, which guarantees free access to technical and vocational education.

Service has also set up investigative committees to probe the allegations.

Pending the conclusion of investigations, the Heads of the three institutions have been placed on 30-day administrative leave with immediate effect.

During this period, their duties have been handed over to the respective Regional Directors, who will oversee the day-to-day administration of the schools alongside their regular responsibilities.

“Management remains resolute in upholding accountability, transparency, and fairness in the management of Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions across Ghana."

