Grief has engulged the West Hills Mall area after a young boy drowned in an unfenced pit

Residents have blamed the tragedy on ongoing negligence by contractors and are calling for stricter safety enforcement

The community has been left in grief and is demanding urgent measures to protect children’s lives

A heartbreaking scene unfolded near the West Hills Mall area in Abuom, in the Greater Accra Region, after a young boy reportedly drowned in a water-filled pit believed to be part of an ongoing construction project.

A little boy dies after drowning in an open pit at the West Hills Mall area in Abuom on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Image credit: MySwimPro.

The tragic event, which reportedly occurred in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, 2025, has left the entire community baffled and in a state of mourning.

Residents say the pit, which had been left uncovered and filled with rainwater, had posed a danger to children in the area for weeks.

Despite desperate rescue efforts by bystanders and emergency responders, the child could not be saved.

Witnesses described the moment as chaotic, painful, and preventable.

Calls for accountability after child drowns

The uncovered pit, which was filled to the brim, reportedly had no fence, barrier, or warning sign to indicate danger.

Locals said this was not an isolated situation, as contractors have abandoned many similar open pits without safety measures.

One resident emotionally shared:

“These pits are left open for weeks, sometimes months, without any warnings or barriers. Children often play around here. It was only a matter of time before something like this happened.”

The tragedy has reignited calls for enhanced safety enforcement at construction sites, particularly in residential areas where children often play.

Many residents wept as they gathered near the scene, expressing anger and grief over the recurring neglect by contractors and authorities.

Grieving Abuom community worried over child safety

The atmosphere in Abuom is sombre, with parents now afraid to allow their children to play outside. What was once a normal weekend morning turned into a moment of collective grief and outrage.

The sense of insecurity has deepened, as families worry about similar hazards hidden in their surroundings.

Scenes from the tragic incident capture GNFS officers retrieving the body of a boy who lost his life after falling into an open pit at Abuom. Image credit: Vietnam Insider, Citinews, CDR AFRICA/X

In videos circulating online, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were seen assisting in retrieving the boy’s lifeless body from the pit.

The remains have since been sent to a nearby facility as police begin investigations into the incident.

Watch the video below:

Alarm over pattern of similar tragedies

This is not an isolated incident.

On July 16, 2025, in the Kubugu community of the Mamprugu Moagduri District in the North East Region, an eight-year-old boy identified as Adam Mujaheed lost his life after drowning in an abandoned brick-making pit filled with rainwater following a heavy weekend downpour.

The tragic event reportedly occurred when the child was playing with his friends after school.

Man drowns in gutter at Iron City

Similarly, in June 2025, YEN.com.gh reported the death of a man in Iron City after he was swept away by floodwaters while attempting to cross an open gutter during a downpour.

These recurring incidents have reignited concerns about poor infrastructure management, inadequate drainage systems, and the lack of proper supervision at construction sites.

Residents insist that unless authorities act swiftly, more lives could be lost to such negligence.

