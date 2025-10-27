Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Young Boy Drowns in Water-Filled Pit Near West Hills Mall
Family and Relationships

Young Boy Drowns in Water-Filled Pit Near West Hills Mall

by  Ruth Sekyi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Grief has engulged the West Hills Mall area after a young boy drowned in an unfenced pit
  • Residents have blamed the tragedy on ongoing negligence by contractors and are calling for stricter safety enforcement
  • The community has been left in grief and is demanding urgent measures to protect children’s lives

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Yen — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

A heartbreaking scene unfolded near the West Hills Mall area in Abuom, in the Greater Accra Region, after a young boy reportedly drowned in a water-filled pit believed to be part of an ongoing construction project.

Drown, Water, Kasoa, West Hills Mall, Abuom, NADMO
A little boy dies after drowning in an open pit at the West Hills Mall area in Abuom on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Image credit: MySwimPro.
Source: Getty Images

The tragic event, which reportedly occurred in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, 2025, has left the entire community baffled and in a state of mourning.

Residents say the pit, which had been left uncovered and filled with rainwater, had posed a danger to children in the area for weeks.

Despite desperate rescue efforts by bystanders and emergency responders, the child could not be saved.

Read also

Global race for rare earths comes to Kenya's Mrima Hill

CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

Witnesses described the moment as chaotic, painful, and preventable.

Calls for accountability after child drowns

The uncovered pit, which was filled to the brim, reportedly had no fence, barrier, or warning sign to indicate danger.

Locals said this was not an isolated situation, as contractors have abandoned many similar open pits without safety measures.

One resident emotionally shared:

“These pits are left open for weeks, sometimes months, without any warnings or barriers. Children often play around here. It was only a matter of time before something like this happened.”

The tragedy has reignited calls for enhanced safety enforcement at construction sites, particularly in residential areas where children often play.

Many residents wept as they gathered near the scene, expressing anger and grief over the recurring neglect by contractors and authorities.

Grieving Abuom community worried over child safety

The atmosphere in Abuom is sombre, with parents now afraid to allow their children to play outside. What was once a normal weekend morning turned into a moment of collective grief and outrage.

Read also

Bawku tensions: Four killed within 24 hours, security intensifies patrols

The sense of insecurity has deepened, as families worry about similar hazards hidden in their surroundings.

Kasoa, West Hills Malla, Drowning, Water, Construction sites, Pits
Scenes from the tragic incident capture GNFS officers retrieving the body of a boy who lost his life after falling into an open pit at Abuom. Image credit: Vietnam Insider, Citinews, CDR AFRICA/X
Source: UGC

In videos circulating online, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were seen assisting in retrieving the boy’s lifeless body from the pit.

The remains have since been sent to a nearby facility as police begin investigations into the incident.

Watch the video below:

Alarm over pattern of similar tragedies

This is not an isolated incident.

On July 16, 2025, in the Kubugu community of the Mamprugu Moagduri District in the North East Region, an eight-year-old boy identified as Adam Mujaheed lost his life after drowning in an abandoned brick-making pit filled with rainwater following a heavy weekend downpour.

Read also

Another Senegalese footballer missing in Ghana after Cheick Toure's death

The tragic event reportedly occurred when the child was playing with his friends after school.

Man drowns in gutter at Iron City

Similarly, in June 2025, YEN.com.gh reported the death of a man in Iron City after he was swept away by floodwaters while attempting to cross an open gutter during a downpour.

These recurring incidents have reignited concerns about poor infrastructure management, inadequate drainage systems, and the lack of proper supervision at construction sites.

Residents insist that unless authorities act swiftly, more lives could be lost to such negligence.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: