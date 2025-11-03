2025 NSMQ contender Mankranso SHS has left many heartbroken after officials spoke out about the poor state of the school

Teachers and students representing the school in the National Science and Maths Quiz used the opportunity to appeal for help

Mankranso SHS has made history by defeating St. Thomas Aquinas and Ghana National College to reach the NSMQ's semi-finals

Mankranso Senior High School, an institution in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region, has found itself in the national spotlight not just for its historic feat in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), but also for the painful reality of its poor infrastructure.

While the school’s impressive rise to the NSMQ semi-finals has brought pride to its community, both teachers and students have been lamenting the distressing conditions under which they study.

“When you get there, it is horrible,” a teacher lamented. “Some of us even call it an advanced JHS because it doesn’t meet the criteria of a real SHS.”

Years of neglect, teachers said, have left Mankranso SHS struggling with broken desks, leaking roofs, and outdated science laboratories.

One student recounted that his first visit to the school nearly made him change his mind about enrolling.

“I cried when I saw the school for the first time,” another student confessed, describing the cracked walls, uneven floors, and flooded compound that make learning difficult.

Videos circulating online show the appalling state of classrooms and facilities, visuals that have moved many Ghanaians to tears.

Despite these challenges, Mankranso SHS has continued to defy the odds.

The Category C school’s remarkable NSMQ run has earned national admiration, reminding Ghanaians that excellence can emerge from unexpected places.

Mankranso SHS reaches NSMQ 2025 semi-final

In one of the most unlikely upsets of the 2025 NSMQ, Mankranso SHS, a Category C institution, made history by securing its first-ever semi-final spot after defeating former champions St. Thomas Aquinas SHS and Ghana National College in a dramatic quarter-final.

The contest began with Ghana National College leading Round One with 14 points, followed by Aquinas with 10 and Mankranso trailing with 8.

Round Two ended in a rare three-way tie, each school locked at 10 points. The suspense intensified in the Problem of the Day round, where all teams scored 6 out of 10, keeping their hopes alive.

By Round Four, Ghana National regained the lead with 29 points, with Mankranso and Aquinas close behind.

But in an electrifying final round, Mankranso answered crucial riddles with precision, soaring to 32 points ahead of Ghana National’s 29 and Aquinas’ 26, sealing a victory that left many Ghanaians in awe.

DCE celebrates Mankranso SHS's NSMQ victory

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a viral video of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ahafo Ano South West jubilantly popping champagne with his staff to celebrate Mankranso SHS’s NSMQ win.

The DCE’s excitement reflected the pride of a community that has long felt overlooked, yet now stands tall among Ghana’s best, with the victory about more than just being a top contender.

