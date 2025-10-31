The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contest between Adisadel College , Mfantsipim School and Prempeh College was postponed

In a press statement, the organisers of the competition gave detailed reasons for their decision

Social media users who saw the statement thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

Primetime, the organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have rescheduled the quarter-final contest between Adisadel College, Mfantsipim School and Prempeh College.

The contest was scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 5 PM, at the School of Graduate Studies auditorium on the University of Cape Coast (UCC) campus, but that did not happen.

Organisers postpone the much-anticipated NSMQ quarter-final contest between Adisco, Prempeh and Mfantsipim. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

In a statement, the organisers said that the venue could not accommodate all the students and supporters who came there to witness the contest.

Primetime added that even though they provided giant screens outside for people to watch, it seemed like everyone wanted to be in the auditorium.

"Each of the three schools was allocated a quota of 50 supporters. Anticipating a large turnout, we provided three outdoor screens, with chairs and canopies for comfort. Two seminar rooms were also set up to stream the content live. In addition, we arranged for police and campus security to maintain order"

"Unfortunately, the desire of many to be inside the recording hall led to the breach and the long hold-up of the start of the contest. Calling off the contest was the safest decision, under the circumstances, as we wished to prevent possible clashes among supporters, especially after the contest and under the cover of darkness," it added.

Reactions to NSMQ quarter-final contest postponement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @NSMQGhana on X. Read them below:

@ParkerEmrys said:

"In 2023, we had NSMQ Classico featuring Owass, Prempeh and Pope John, same dynamics as this year’s Botwe, Adisco and Prempeh. Two fierce rival schools. All I remember was intense Jama before, during and after the context. No fight. But see what these boys Dey do. Hmmm."

@AjetMedia365 wrote:

"Adisco is bigger than the entire NSMQ... then u add Botwe and Prempeh...this event must be held at the stadium! 🏟️."

@BigShedoo said:

"How can u tell us u provided space for only 50 supporters? Are you guys really serious? These are 3 giant schools, and you allow few seats like this, come on, you guys could do better. Adisco and Botwe are rivals, so definitely such things will surely happen."

@frankieagy wrote:

"The Interesting thing is that they don’t even know when the contest will come off lol."

@IsaacAfedzi3 said:

"They should change the venue to Accra for only this contest… or let the police be more than the number of the students 😂."

@skipperdavinci wrote:

"Disqualify all three schools and give the slot to the best-placed second school in the other contests."

Mankranso SHS wins its NSMQ 2025 quarter-final contest against Ghana National College and St Thomas Aquinas. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

NSMQ: Mankranso SHS defeats St Thomas Aquinas

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mankranso SHS, a school that was seen to have little to no chance of winning, emerged victorious in their contest against St Thomas Aquinas and Ghana National College.

Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate Mankranso SHS after seeing posts from the NSMQ about the somewhat unexpected victory.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh