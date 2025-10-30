The quarter-final contests of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have started, and the upsets have also begun

Mankranso SHS, a school that was seen to have little to no chance of winning, emerged victorious in their contest against St Thomas Aquinas and Ghana National College

Ghanaians on social media took to their online platforms to congratulate Mankranso SHS for the victory

Mankranso Senior High School competed against St Thomas Aquinas and Ghana National College in the quarter-final of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), emerging victorious despite not being tipped to go far in the competition.

Mankanso SHS, which is located in the Ashanti Region, proceeds to the semi-final after their win. They came into the competition as the least favourite of the three.

Mankranso SHS wins NSMQ 2025 quarter-finals contest against Ghana National College and St Thomas Aquinas. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

From the beginning of the contest, Ghana National College took the lead, followed by St Thomas Aquinas, then Mankranso SHS. As of the fourth round, Ghana National College was still leading.

But in the riddle stage, which is also the final stage, Mankranso was leading. At the end, Mankranso won with 32 points, followed by Ghana National College with 29 points and St Thomas Aquinas with 26 points.

Reactions to Mankranso SHS's NSMQ win

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @NSMQGhana on X. Read them below:

@alu_kyi said:

"Upset seasons moved from soccer to NSMQ now🤣😭."

@TheQwajo wrote:

"You people didn't pour libation before coming? 😫😫."

@DioLaJnr said:

"One of the greatest upsets in the history of NSMQ😂🔥."

@kofid_22 wrote:

"I blame Free SHS 🤭 Mankranso marches on. Congrats."

@iam_bebright said:

"Congratulations to Mankranso SHS, it was a slow but sure contest 😅😅. National can now walk back to campus."

@Kwadaso_BBC wrote:

"National took the whole student body to the auditorium, thinking it was a dance competition. Ayoo."

@CrazyPr0fessor said:

"Instead of studying, they'll come and do 'God is an old Tom" 😂."

@sedo_fiaa wrote:

"Aquinas would make you believe they’re getting better, only for them to give you heartbreaking moments."

@BlackStiches_ said:

"Mankraso Shs jiee Aquinas then Ghana National😂😂😂. Category A schools paa hm Nyame pɛ."

@_sneakernyame wrote:

"Wow, Mankranso SHS decided to shock the world today. What a contest. St Thomas Aquinas and Ghana National dey go home🤣🤣🤣."

@ellyserwaaa said:

"Abetifi Presby eliminated Wesley Girls. Mankranso SHS has also eliminated Ghana National College and St Thomas Aquinas. This year’s NSMQ 🔥🔥."

Adisadel College will face Prempeh College and Mfantsipim School in the 2025 NSMQ quarter-final. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

Adisadel to face Prempeh and Mfantsipim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adisadel College will face Prempeh College and Mfantsipim School in one of the quarter-final contests of the 2025 NSMQ.

This competition has been described as a final before the final.

Some social media users, who shared their thoughts on the pairing, chose which of the three schools they thought would advance in the NSMQ.

Lady expresses interest in Adisco boys

In another story, YEN.com.gh also reported that a lady said she would love to settle down with an old boy of Adisadel College when she is ready to marry.

In a video on social media, the Ghanaian woman said she was hopeful that Adisco would win the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz.

She made this comment after Adisadel advanced the the one-eighth stage of the NSMQ, to set up a clash with Prempeh and Mfantsipim.

Source: YEN.com.gh