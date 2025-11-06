A Ghanaian woman shared a full cost guide for students applying for a Spanish visa

She broke down expenses, including document legalisation, translation, and school fees

The woman said proof of funds for a nine-month course amounted to at least €5,400

A Ghanaian woman has shared a detailed cost breakdown of applying for a Spanish student visa, offering clarity to Ghanaians planning to study in Spain.

A Ghanaian woman breaks down spanish student visa cost for Ghanaians.

The woman, speaking in a video seen by YEN.com.gh, began the breakdown with the cost of acquiring a passport, which currently stands at approximately GH₵500.

She highlighted document legalisation as one of the most expensive parts of the process.

According to her, legalising each document, such as a police report, birth certificate, or school certificate, can cost up to GH₵1,200, and with an average of three papers required, this totals GH₵3,600.

Moving to requirements typically priced in euros, she listed medical insurance as ranging between €200 and €500, while securing proof of accommodation in cities like Barcelona or Madrid may cost between €400 and €800 for a room in a shared apartment.

Ghanaian lady speaks on visa application process

In a similar story, a Ghanaian woman shared practical advice aimed at students and other individuals preparing for visa interviews abroad.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she highlighted the importance of organisational preparedness, specifically recommending that applicants always carry digital copies of all their visa application documents on their mobile phones.

She advised creating a dedicated folder containing scanned versions of all documents, such as passports, police reports, birth certificates, and other supporting files, so they can be accessed quickly if needed.

A lady narrates how her friend received a 10-year ban because of a bank issue.

According to her, this not only helps during the visa interview process but can also prove useful at airport security checkpoints, where such information may be requested.

The woman also cautioned against submitting all original documents to embassies without keeping personal copies.

She stressed that if documents are not returned, applicants could be left with no proof or reference, which could cause issues later in the process or during travel.

She explained that while embassies typically request both originals and photocopies, it is wise to take an extra step by maintaining digital backups.

These backups serve both as evidence and a convenience during various stages of the visa and travel process.

Her overall message was clear: Keep your documents safe, both physically and digitally, to avoid avoidable setbacks and maintain control over your application information.

Lady receives 10-year ban on visa application

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a young woman recounted a frustrating moment when her friend was denied a visa and sadly given a 10-year ban due to an issue with the bank she used for her proof of funds.

The lady narrated how her friend was devastated when the embassy was unable to get a response from the bank to verify the account.

According to her, the embassy concluded that the account was fraudulent and consequently denied the visa, imposing a severe 10-year ban.

