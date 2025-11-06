Ghanaian Woman Shares Smart Visa Interview Tips for Students and First-Time Travellers
A Ghanaian woman has decided to offer important advice to students and anyone else applying for a visa abroad.
In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady explained what Ghanaians should always carry with them when they are going for their visa interview.
Her primary recommendation was to always have a digital copy of every single application document saved on their mobile device.
Ghanaian lady speaks on visa application process
She suggested creating a dedicated folder for these scanned documents so that they could be easily accessible for reference at any time.
The lady also warned against submitting all original documents to the embassy without retaining personal copies.
She highlighted the importance of this, especially in cases where documents might not be returned, stating:
"Don't go and send everything to the embassy when you don't have a copy of your own. Even though they want it, you also need it. Because in case they don't return it to you, what do you do? What is the evidence like? If you need it for something, how do you get the information?"
The Ghanaian woman emphasised that while embassies typically request both original documents and photocopies, having an additional digital backup is a wise precaution.
According to her, the digital file is not just for safekeeping but also for practical use, such as presenting information at security checkpoints at the airport if the physical copies are not readily available.
"Have a digital copy on your person anytime. Because even when you are given the visa and you get to the check-in or, let's say, security point, they may ask you. If you don't have it on your person, you have the digital copy."
Watch the video below:
General Visa application requirements for Ghanaians
1. Valid Ghanaian Passport:
- Must be valid for at least 6 months beyond your intended stay
- At least 2 blank visa pages
2. Completed Visa Application Form:
- Downloaded or filled online from the destination country’s embassy website
3. Passport-Sized Photographs:
- Usually 2 recent photos (white background, biometric standard)
4. Travel Itinerary:
- Flight reservations (round trip or onward ticket)
- Travel dates and locations
5. Proof of Accommodation:
- Hotel booking or invitation letter from host
6. Proof of Financial Means:
- Bank statements (last 3–6 months)
- Payslips or employment letter (if employed)
- Sponsorship letter (if someone is paying for your trip)
7. Travel Insurance:
- Covering medical emergencies, hospitalisation, and repatriation
- Especially required for Schengen visas and other European countries
8. Purpose of Visit Documentation:
- Tourist: Travel plan, bookings, proof of employment
- Student: Admission letter, proof of tuition payment, academic records
- Work: Employment contract, work permit or job offer letter
- Family visit: Invitation letter from host, proof of relationship
9. Police Clearance Certificate (in some cases):
- Especially for long-stay, student, or work visas
10. Medical Certificate/Vaccination Record:
- Yellow fever vaccination card (required for many countries)
- Tuberculosis test (if required)
11. Visa Application Fee Receipt:
- Non-refundable, amount depends on the country and visa type
12. Cover Letter (optional but helpful):
- Explains your reason for travel, duration, funding, etc.
She also advised to always check the official website or embassy of the country you’re visiting for country-specific and visa-type-specific requirements.
