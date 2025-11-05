A Ghanaian lady shared her cultural observations after spending two months in Nigeria, sparking online reactions

She highlighted differences in power outages, language, and market practices between Ghana and Nigeria

On the jollof rice debate, Ella described Nigerian jollof as “not bad” but said its quality depended on the cook

A Ghanaian lady has sparked conversation online after sharing her honest and eye-opening experiences during a two-month stay in Nigeria.

A Ghanaian lady shares her surprising two-month experience in Nigeria. Photo credit: ellaphotography. Image source: TikTok

Source: Twitter

The young lady, identified as Ella, took to her TikTok page, and highlighted several cultural, social, and lifestyle differences between Ghana and Nigeria.

Her detailed account drew interest from viewers in both countries, with many agreeing, disagreeing, or laughing at her thoughtful comparisons.

Ghanaian lady shares two-month experience in Nigeria

Ella began her reflections by expressing surprise at the ATM withdrawal limit in Nigeria, which was capped at 20,000 naira (about GH₵200).

She noted this was far lower than what Ghanaians are used to and made accessing money more difficult for her.

Another surprising observation was on the subject of power supply. Ella stated that "lights out" is an almost normal part of life in Nigeria.

She observed how locals have become used to frequent outages, unlike in Ghana, where such disruptions are met with greater frustration.

Language was another area where she spotted a clear difference. She described “Nigerian English” as amusing and unique, citing noticeable grammatical differences from Ghanaian English.

Ella went on to talk about 24-hour malls, which she found fascinating, and expressed confusion over the fact that banned plastic bags were still sold in those same malls.

In Nigerian markets, she also observed that men dominate jobs like carrying loads (barrow boys) and selling fruits, roles typically held by women in Ghana.

Finally, on the age-old Ghana vs Nigeria jollof rice debate, Ella gave a diplomatic verdict. She said Nigerian jollof is “not bad” but can be a “hit or miss.”

According to her, the major difference lies in the type of rice used, adding that the cook ultimately determines the taste.

Watch her full video below:

Ghanaians react to Ghanaian lady's country comparison

Ella’s observations have sparked conversation across social media, with many users appreciating her balanced and respectful tone in comparing the two West African giants.

See some of the comments below.

Eye_witness stated:

"Nigeria love marriage. Ghanaians love burials."

Vendetta wrote:

"Nigeria naira can buy more stuffs in nigeria than Ghana cedis in Ghana"

2wice said:

"The light is bad but not as bad as you're claiming."

Kio commented:

"Depends on who cooks it. I have been saying this since the war started, Nigeria doesnt have one jollof rice."

Afemai Prestige stated:

"I just followed you because you're not biased, you're beautiful, bold and outspoken. God bless you.🙏"

Nigerian comedian Carter Efe claims Ghanaian jollof rice is better than Nigerian jollof. Image Credit: @carterefe

Source: TikTok

Carter Efe says Ghanaian jollof is better

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Nigerian comedian, Carter Efe, shared a picture of the Ghanaian jollof he was enjoying for dinner as part of his visit to the country.

In the picture, a partly eaten bowl of Ghanaian-made jollof rice with sauce and lots of meat was shown.

In the photo description, he wrote his honest review after taking a few spoonfuls. According to him, Ghanaian jollof was the best and that Nigerians were wrong whenever they claimed the Nigerian delicacy was better.

Source: YEN.com.gh