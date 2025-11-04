Lady Shares How Her Friend Faced 10-Year Visa Ban Due to Bank Verification Issue
- A young woman shared her friend's experience of a visa denial and 10-year ban due to bank verification issues
- She stated that the embassy couldn't verify the bank account after multiple attempts, resulting in a claim of fraud
- She advised visa applicants to use reliable banks for proof of funds to avoid similar complications
A young woman has recounted a frustrating story of how her friend was not only denied a visa but also given a 10-year ban due to an issue with the bank she used for her proof of funds.
In a video that had gone viral, the lady, identified as Solami, narrated how her friend was devastated when the embassy was unable to get a response from the bank to verify the account.
The friend had planned to relocate to the UK, but unfortunately, due to the bank's negligence, she received more than a visa denial.
Lady receives 10-year ban on visa application
According to the lady, the bank manager claimed that their international network was down, preventing them from receiving the embassy's verification requests.
As a result, the embassy requested an alternative form of verification, which the bank provided in the form of a reference letter.
Sadly, the issue still persisted, as the embassy was still unable to verify the bank account. According to Solami, the embassy concluded that the account was fraudulent and consequently denied the visa, imposing a severe 10-year ban.
She said:
"After the submission of the reference letter from the bank, the embassy still said they could not verify the account. That means the account is a fraud account, that the account is a fake one, that they were not able to verify it. And they actually denied the visa, and they gave her a 10-year ban."
Solami concluded by advising anyone applying for a visa to use a "standard" and reliable bank for their proof of funds to avoid similar complications.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
