An obroni lady advised foreigners to stick to one water brand in Ghana to avoid contracting typhoid

She noted that most Ghanaian hotels lacked hot showerheads, urging travellers to buy lots of buckets

Gabrielle compared Ghana’s African net sponge to loofahs in her country, highlighting the difference

An Obroni lady in Ghana has spoken about some fascinating tips and trips she had to stick with while she was in Ghana, and she has decided to share them with expats who are willing to come to Ghana.

Taking to her TikTok page, the foreigner, identified as Gabrielle Ofori, shared tips on how to avoid common travel mistakes for expats considering a visit to Ghana, whether for the festive season or for permanent relocation.

Obroni lessons learnt on relocating to Ghana

In one of her videos, she said it is advisable to stick with the same water bottle brand throughout the time and never consider switching to another water bottle brand.

Stating her reason for such a statement, she disclosed that it was safer in terms of one's health. She stated that taking more than one water bottle brand could risk contracting typhoid.

She filmed herself holding a water bottle half-filled with water.

In her words:

"So you are coming to Ghana on vacation, or you are moving here. Tip and trick number one: Get the same water bottle brand every time. This will keep you from getting typhoid."

In another video, Gabrielle pointed out how some hotels in Ghana barely have showerheads with a hot water function in their bathrooms. With this, she disclosed that getting more buckets should also be a priority when relocating.

She said in the caption of her video:

"You will probably need several buckets because showerheads with hot water functions are not commonplace in Ghana. We use a water boiler to get water warm and then fill a large bucket to bathe."

She added:

"Trust me on this one, get yourself several buckets, unless you are living in a more expensive hotel in the Accra region. You would likely be needing to use buckets to get your warm water."

Obroni uses African net sponges in Ghana

In her third video, the US citizen discussed using a type of sponge commonly found in Africa, especially in Ghana, known as the African net sponge.

She compared it to another used in her country of origin, popularly called loofahs. She stated the difference by identifying each of the bathing sponges.

Obroni shares tips on relocating to Ghana

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an obroni from the United States shared relocation advice for foreigners planning to move to Ghana.

In a TikTok video, she explained her struggles in 2023, particularly with transporting her belongings and adjusting to the local environment.

She advised future expats to travel light and avoid bringing high-energy appliances due to Ghana’s different electrical voltage.

The obroni explained how she ruined several appliances, including a refrigerator and blender, because her US electronics were not compatible with Ghana's 230V outlets.

