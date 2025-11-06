A man based abroad has made headlines for all the right reasons after he came to Ghana to inspect his land

He was overwhelmed with joy when he was taken to the site to see the land, after which he thanked those who helped him acquire it

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the man on becoming a landowner in Ghana

A man based abroad got tongues wagging with his reaction after seeing the land he bought in Ghana for the first time.

This comes after he travelled to the country to check out the land for himself.

Man abroad delights as he sees a land he bought in Ghana. Photo credit: @asarci/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video that has since gone viral, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @asarci, showed the moment he arrived at the site to inspect the half plot he purchased.

His face instantly lit up with a smile when he saw the land, which was well-demarcated and neatly walled.

The middle-aged man, who spoke with an American accent, stood still for a moment admiring the land. He then expressed joy at having made such an investment.

Some individuals seen in the video, amidst the joy, congratulated him on becoming a landowner in Ghana.

The video concluded with the man giving shoutouts to several individuals and speaking about the potential uses of the land.

“It’s here. Thank you so much. Really appreciate Kwabs, Richie, Andrew, and the whole team. Thank you so much. You guys have done well. God bless you. It’s a pleasure. Love the land, love the site. It’s more than enough for me. Thanks,” he said with a smile.

The adorable clip, which had generated hundreds of likes and comments at the time of writing this report, was captioned:

“He acquired his land from abroad, but this was the first time seeing it in person, and his reaction says it all. We’ve walked with hundreds of people on this journey back to Ghana. They didn’t just find land; they found peace and community.”

Reactions to becoming a landowner in Ghana

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video celebrated him on becoming a landowner, while others urged him to ensure he has all the proper documents for the land.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Congratulations are in order, but make sure everything is done right. Please reach out to the appropriate authorities.”

Xccella wrote:

“Get proof in papers, confirm at the Lands Commission.”

Scurry44 commented:

“Get a proper document and go to the Lands Commission to check well.”

Kushika1 added:

“See papers and documents ooo!”

