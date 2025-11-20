Richard Nii Armah Quaye has once again announced plans to expand his food bank initiative

RNAQ previously launched five food banks in Accra and the Central Region, serving quality meals free of charge to people in need

Ashaiman residents, after the launch of a food bank in their community, flocked to the site, with many praising the quality of the food

Ghanaian business icon Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) has debunked rumours suggesting he is doing good deeds in preparation for a political career.

Business icon RNAQ has debunked claims that his food banks are meant to whitewash him for future political ambitions.

In an interview with dmtv_1, the founder of the microcredit company Bills Microcredit, also announced ongoing plans to establish more food banks across Ghana.

He emphasised that free meals would be available every single day of the year.

He invited anyone who may be struggling to feed themselves or their children to visit any of his food banks for well-balanced meals at no cost.

“Going forward, I will establish food banks across the country, including Tamale. There will be food every single day. Anyone who cannot feed himself or herself can walk in and get decent food to eat. Beyond that, there will be clean water to drink and juice after eating.”

The businessman firmly stressed that he is doing this purely out of compassion.

“I don’t want anything in return. I am not a politician; I have no political ambitions. All I need is your prayers so God continues to bless the work of my hands so that when I receive, I can also give you some. My intentions are genuine, and there are no strings attached.”

Reactions to RNAQ sidelining political calls

Commenting on the video, one concerned citizen posed a question about the reason behind the Food Bank operators taking Ghana Cards before serving.

doctuurmubarak wrote:

"For educational purposes: What do they do with the Ghana Card details they take from people who go to eat there?"

A response from another user explained that it is to prevent abuse of the system, where some individuals may try to take extra portions.

Moisture Content replied:

"So the system is not abused by repetitions."

BossVans 🫧 responded to the Ghana Card question:

"It is for security purposes, in case anything happens, they have to provide records for justification."

AMG💎 also wrote:

To ensure the person is truly a Ghanaian

Some also disagree, saying that:

"nothing is free in the world, Y’all take care," 🌴UN BO$$🌴wrote.

Richard Quaye launches the RNAQ Foundation's Food Bank initiative to provide free meals for Ghanaians.

RNAQ launches Food Banks in Accra, Central

On August 5, Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist Richard Nii-Armah Quaye officially launched the RNAQ Foundation Food Bank Initiative, offering free meals to Ghanaians in need.

The program began in five key locations: Teshie, Ashaiman, Madina, Odorkor, and Kasoa, with plans for further expansion.

He emphasised the heart behind the project:

“No one should ever go hungry.”

The initiative aims to fight hunger and support vulnerable communities by providing one free hot meal per day to anyone, regardless of background or status.

Richard Quaye explained that this vision has been with him since childhood and that he will continue expanding the initiative as long as he has the strength and resources.

Ashaiman residents flock to RNAQ Food Bank

YEN.com.gh earlier reports showed Ashaiman residents happily welcoming the new food bank.

A viral video captured people reacting with excitement when they realised the food bank was serving cooked meals, not just foodstuffs.

Many Ghanaians praised Richard Nii-Armah Quaye for his kindness and commitment to helping the vulnerable.

