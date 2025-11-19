The Kumasi Mayor has got tongues wagging after a video of him during a compliance exercise at Adum went viral

This comes after he ordered members of his task force to seize food being sold by a vendor at an unauthorised location

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the actions of the Kumasi Mayor, with many commending him

The Kumasi Mayor, Richard Kwasi Ofori, is trending in the wake of his decision to embark on a compliance exercise in the Adum–Kejetia area to remove traders operating at unauthorised locations.

A moment of the operation, which has since gone viral, was when he and his team came across a food vendor selling food at an unauthorised place.

Kumasi Mayor scolds the food vendor for disobeying his order, seizes her food. Photo credit: @GistsOnline/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Flanked by some well-built men who are part of his task force, Richard Kwasi Ofori, popularly known as King Zuba, was seen instructing his team to take away the food, which was apparently situated on the pavement.

He was then seen scolding the food vendor for disobeying a directive he had issued earlier, cautioning her not to show up with her items to sell there. His men, without hesitation, carried out the order and were seen carrying the food away into a waiting vehicle.

Kumasi Mayor Richard Kwasi Ofori sweeps a dirty street in the Ashanti Capital to promote cleanliness. Photo credit: @Gists Online/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Kumasi Mayor sweeps streets

On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, King Zuba stormed the Kejetia Market, where he was seen sweeping a street.

His decision to sweep amazed onlookers and market traders alike, as a young man tried to intervene by taking over.

King Zuba, however, insisted on finishing what he had started and continued to sweep the tarred street. His act of humility left onlookers in awe as they began to cheer.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which had generated a lot of reactions, was captioned:

“Kumasi Mayor, Hon. Richard Ofori (King Zuba), leads an operation in the Adum–Kejetia area to remove traders operating at unauthorized locations.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kumasi Mayor's actions

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the mayor’s decision to sweep the streets.

king rruso opined:

“I swear this is not right. I’m an NDC member but I don’t support this. At least give the food to her and let her leave.”

oskidihornz281 opined:

“Ayaa, na nipa no bi yɛ mmoa oo. The person warned you yesterday na w’asane aba.”

halfgiantt added:

“The security dey fear duo oo. They are carrying the goods along the street lol.”

LUMBA stated:

“May God bless you and your family. We love you.”

