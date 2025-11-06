A video of a Ghanaian woman opening up about her time working in the UK has gone viral

This comes after she revealed why she left Scotland despite the job opportunities available in the country

She also shared her experience working as a healthcare assistant in England and advised people eager to relocate to the UK

A Ghanaian woman who relocated to Scotland has triggered reactions after she opened up about the reason she left the country.

Speaking in an interview, the cheerfully looking lady known on TikTok as AB disclosed to the interviewer that she struggled to clearly understand what the Scots were saying, hence her decision to return to England.

Shedding more light on this issue, Abena, while drawing a comparison between English spoken in England and that spoken in Scotland, concluded that English spoken by the Scots was faster compared to that spoken by the English.

When asked whether job opportunities abound in Scotland, the young lady responded in the affirmative.

"I beg you, I am unable to hear English spoken by the Scots, so I have returned to England. There are jobs there, but they speak a little bit faster. It's just like Asante Twi and Fante Twi; theirs is a bit faster, but jobs abound in Scotland, and in five to six months, it was okay."

Abena, who works as a healthcare assistant, opened up about her job, where she spoke about the tiring nature of the work.

"Since I came here in 2023, I have been working, but I have only been to work two times. These domiciliary jobs are such that they take away a bit of personal life, so although I didn't go to church, I serve jobs."

Abena concluded by advising Ghanaians who wish to study and subsequently work in the UK to pursue programs that have high demand for graduates, like teaching, engineering, IT, and healthcare jobs.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which had raked in a lot of reactions, was captioned: "There are jobs in Scotland, but their English is too fast."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to working in the UK

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young lady, many commending her for using her lived experience to enlighten Ghanaians back home.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"Wow, this is very insightful. The language part is funny though, but still grateful to her for sharing her lived experience. Good job, young lady."

Goalie15 added:

"Sika pɛ nna fɔm oo."

