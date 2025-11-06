Ghanaian Lady Shares Surprising Cultural Differences After Moving to Canada
A young Canadian lady of Ghanaian origin has sparked reactions after recounting significant cultural surprises she experienced after relocating.
Taking to her TikTok page, the young woman, identified as Peace Oge, disclosed that she had relocated from Ghana to Winnipeg, Canada, at the age of 14, and she began noticing some immediate and jarring differences between the two countries.
She humorously contrasted the mild 'cold' of Ghana, which she stated might be around 18 degrees Celsius, with the harsh reality of a Canadian winter, where she faced an overwhelming minus-30-degree snow day.
She admitted that she was not yet accustomed to the temperature, even after eight years in the country.
She also shared her experience and differences in the school system. In Ghana, she recalled that the educational environment was formal, known for its mandatory uniforms and strict code of conduct.
In contrast, her Canadian high school was much more relaxed, with no uniforms and an open, direct style of communication between the students and teachers.
She initially misinterpreted this as disrespect or rudeness, only later realising it was a normal and accepted cultural practice in Canada.
"Back in Ghana, we wore uniforms. We stood up to greet the teachers when they walked into class, and we did not talk back to teachers. So, coming here... we didn't wear uniforms in this high school. Talking back to teachers was very much allowed, obviously to an extent. I initially just thought everyone was really bold or really rude, but I came to find out that it's just very normal," she said.
Another surprising challenge was the language barrier, not in fluency, but in accent. Despite having attended an international school in Ghana and speaking perfect English, her Ghanaian accent often led to confusion.
She shared a lighthearted example of how her pronunciation of "water" was corrected by her Canadian peers.
Ghanaian lady shares two-month experience in Nigeria
In a similar story, a Ghanaian lady named Ella shared her candid experiences during a two-month stay in Nigeria, sparking online discussions.
Through her TikTok, she highlighted striking cultural and lifestyle differences between Ghana and Nigeria.
She noted the low ATM withdrawal limit, frequent power outages, the dominance of men in certain market roles, and unique language usage.
Ella also commented on the availability of 24-hour malls and the continued use of banned plastic bags. On the jollof rice debate, she gave a diplomatic review, saying Nigerian jollof could be a "hit or miss," depending on the cook and rice type used.
Obroni shares lessons from relocating to Ghana
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an Obroni lady spoke about some fascinating tips and tricks she stuck to while she was in Ghana.
In one of her videos, she advised that other foreign expats should stick with the same water bottle brand throughout their stay in the country and never consider switching to another water brand.
She also stated that her fellow travellers should buy lots of buckets, as some hotels in Ghana barely have showerheads with a hot water function in their bathrooms.
