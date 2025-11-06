A Ghanaian lady sparked reactions after sharing her cultural surprises upon relocating to Canada aged 14

She stated that despite eight years in Canada, she still struggled with the country’s extreme winter temperatures

Peace Oge recounted the school culture surprise and how her Ghanaian accent sometimes confused her classmates

A young Canadian lady of Ghanaian origin has sparked reactions after recounting significant cultural surprises she experienced after relocating.

Taking to her TikTok page, the young woman, identified as Peace Oge, disclosed that she had relocated from Ghana to Winnipeg, Canada, at the age of 14, and she began noticing some immediate and jarring differences between the two countries.

She humorously contrasted the mild 'cold' of Ghana, which she stated might be around 18 degrees Celsius, with the harsh reality of a Canadian winter, where she faced an overwhelming minus-30-degree snow day.

She admitted that she was not yet accustomed to the temperature, even after eight years in the country.

Ghanaian lady shares cultural surprises in Canada

She also shared her experience and differences in the school system. In Ghana, she recalled that the educational environment was formal, known for its mandatory uniforms and strict code of conduct.

In contrast, her Canadian high school was much more relaxed, with no uniforms and an open, direct style of communication between the students and teachers.

She initially misinterpreted this as disrespect or rudeness, only later realising it was a normal and accepted cultural practice in Canada.

"Back in Ghana, we wore uniforms. We stood up to greet the teachers when they walked into class, and we did not talk back to teachers. So, coming here... we didn't wear uniforms in this high school. Talking back to teachers was very much allowed, obviously to an extent. I initially just thought everyone was really bold or really rude, but I came to find out that it's just very normal," she said.

Another surprising challenge was the language barrier, not in fluency, but in accent. Despite having attended an international school in Ghana and speaking perfect English, her Ghanaian accent often led to confusion.

She shared a lighthearted example of how her pronunciation of "water" was corrected by her Canadian peers.

Watch the video of her talking about the cultural difference between Ghana and Canada.

A Ghanaian lady shares her surprising two-month experience in Nigeria.

