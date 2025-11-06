A video of a Ghanaian woman speaking about working as a cleaner in the UK has gone viral

Ruby, in an interview, indicated that she left her job as a teller to join her husband, where she then opted to be a cleaner

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared their views on the comments made by the cleaner

A Ghanaian woman has become an inspiration to her peers after she opened up about working as a cleaner in the UK.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Outside Vibes, Ruby, who was speaking in an interview, said she relocated to the UK to reunite with her spouse.

Before her travel, the young lady, who is also a mother, said she worked in Ghana as a teller.

Asked about what she now does for a living as a cleaner, Ruby responded, saying she is a cleaner, and mentioned that her work was more lucrative compared to her job as a teller in Ghana.

She explained that she earned more in two days as wages than her monthly salary back then when she was working as a teller.

"In Ghana, tellers are paid between GH₵3,000 and GH₵3,500, but here a cleaner earns 13 pounds per hour. I make more as a cleaner in 2 days in the UK than in Ghana in a month," she told the interviewer.

She also opened up about why many Ghanaians choose cleaning jobs in the UK over care work.

"For cleaning jobs, it does not require any specialised training or attending courses. But for other jobs, you would have to undergo some form of training in the UK and receive certification before you can work," she told the interviewer.

She continued: "Also, for me personally, I don't want to be a carer."Based on the things I have heard about the job, I prefer my cleaning job." At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions and comments.

Peeps react to the lady's work in UK

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by the woman.

nanaquadwo2020 commented:

"Their only source of hope is converting their money. Meanwhile, you don't spend cedis abroad... but can she get 3k a month there?"

Nana Asiamah opined:

"It's true, but rent is 100 times bigger than in Ghana, you know, right?"

Leslie added:

"Ask her, how much rent is she paying?"

ROD FARM added:

"Are you chopping the money in Ghana? Mediocrity... Are you getting 3,500 a month in the UK?"

Azay wrote:

"Don’t invite problems for yourself."

