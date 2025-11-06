An American woman who came to Ghana for vacation shed tears when it was time for her to leave

She shared a story explaining how satisfied, attached and grateful she has become to her tour guide, Florence

Ghanaians reacted to the video with pride, commending her for sharing while emphasising how hospitable Ghana is

A Black American woman who visited Ghana for a vacation has gone viral after she shed tears when leaving.

In a video expressing how satisfied and well-treated she felt in Ghana, she referenced one name, Florence.

She praised her tour guide, Florence, for her patience, kindness, and care.

In her words, Florence went overboard to ensure the tourists had a pleasant, comfortable, and satisfying experience in the country.

The video of the woman crying while leaving Ghana has garnered reactions online.

Toné wrote:

"We love you too. This is what feeling human is about, and that’s what you get among your own people."

Kenny K wrote:

"You really look like a Ghanaian. She has our ancestral genes in her."

Nana Yaw (antwinanayaw33@gmail) also added:

"I can see you really feel at home. You’re always welcome ❤❤🥰"

Black Rose wrote:

"She really looks Ghanaian — she looks like my aunt. 😍"

Ama Joe wrote:

"I can definitely understand that feeling."

American tourist shares first time eating goat

An American man has shared his experience exploring a town called the Little Accra neighbourhood in New York City, USA.

In a video shared online, the U.S. citizen decided to venture into the neighbourhood located on 167th Street in the Bronx, New York City.

This area, according to the narrator, is known for its large population of residents from Ghana and other West African nations.

The American toured many local businesses owned by members of the Black community, including Eddie’s Place African Market, known for selling many food products and items commonly found in Africa.

As seen in the video, he also visited a popular West African restaurant called Papaye Restaurant, where he tried fufu and goat soup for the first time.

In his words:

“The broth was spicy and really flavorful. And I actually think this was my first time having goat. I really liked it. It was a really good experience.”

He went around the Little Accra community and discovered many hair salons, eateries, and fun cultural events happening everywhere.

Toward the end of his tour, he visited Adum African Market, where he tried a Ghanaian peanut brittle called Nkatie Cake, which he found delicious. He then returned to his residence in Manhattan.

American man says Ghana is a better

YEN.com.gh earlier in October reported on an American man who sparked reactions on social media after listing reasons why Ghana surpasses many other countries, including his own.

Speaking in a trending video, the man, who remained unnamed, talked about his friend who moved to Ghana to find his true love.

The man went on to list six powerful reasons he believes Ghana surpasses all other countries, both within and outside Africa.

