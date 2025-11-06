Akua Aboagye has offered an update on the 2027 Diversity Visa Lottery programme

In a video on TikTok, the immigration lawyer shared details on the announcement provided by the Department of State

She emphasized that a date for the commencement of the DV programme is yet to be announced

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The U.S. Department of State has provided an update on the 2027 Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery programme.

This comes after the Department of State, in an update on its website on November 5, 2025, announced that changes will be made to the Diversity Visa (DV) entry process.

US announces new changes to DV programme.@Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"The Department is implementing certain changes to the Diversity Visa (DV) entry process. We will announce the start date for the DV-2027 registration period as soon as practicable, as well as the date that DV-2027 selection results may become available through the Entry Status Check (ESC). These changes will not affect the visa application period for individuals selected for DV-2027, which will remain from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027," the statement read.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, U.S.-based immigration lawyer Akua Aboagye shed light on the release from the State Department, where she first indicated that the official registration date had not yet been announced.

The founder of AK Poku Law, a U.S.-based law firm, also indicated that persons selected for the 2027 DV programme will have the same amount of time to apply for their visa, which is from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027.

She concluded by informing prospective applicants that the delays in commencement of registration may be due to the changes in the implementation of the $1 fee and other administrative changes.

US immigration lawyer Akua Aboagye opens up on DV lottery programme registeration delay. Photo credit:@american.immigration.lawyer/Instagrm, @Getty Images

Source: TikTok

New fee for DV lottery applicants

According to the U.S. Department of State, the 2027 Diversity Visa Lottery programme will now come at a cost.

Delving into details, Akua Aboagye explained that the decision to change the application process for the DV Lottery was made public by the U.S. Department of State.

According to Lawyer Akua Aboagye, the new registration fee will cover the cost of processing entries for the programme and discourage fake or speculative registrations.

Also in a comment to YEN.com.gh on the Diversity Visa Lottery, she explained that early applicants stand a better chance of winning. She explained that winners are randomly selected through a computerized process.

“The Department of State chooses selectees through a randomized computer drawing, and so registering early does not increase an applicant's chances of being selected.”

At the time of writing the report, the video from Akua Aboagye on the planned changes on the Diversity Visa programme has generated a lot of attention

Watch the video below:

Lady refused US visa over typing error

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young woman got tongues wagging after she opened up on the reason why she was refused the visa.

The lady mentioned that she went for the interview and was eventually denied the visa because of a typo in her surname.

Source: YEN.com.gh