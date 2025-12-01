The announcement by WAEC concerning the provisional results released on Saturday, November 29, 2025, has stirred reactions online

This comes in the wake of the poor performance, particularly in the Social Studies exam, where 44 per cent of candidates failed

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post regarding the outcome of the 2025 WASSCE have shared mixed reactions

Social media has been sent into a frenzy in the wake of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) provisional results for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Following its release on Saturday, November 29, 2025, Ghanaians have expressed concern about the WASSCE pass rate, particularly the poor performance in Social Studies.

This concern comes after a breakdown from WAEC indicated that a total of 196,727 students representing 44 per cent failed the Social Studies subject, whereas 248,538 students (55.82 per cent passed.

Social Studies exam paper made public

In the wake of the poor performance in Social Studies, a netizen known on X as @bhadext has shared the subjective part of the paper online.

The paper was grouped into sections, with each section posing questions on specific topics.

For instance, under Section A, which was labelled The Environment, one of the questions asked was:

"What five useful lessons can an individual learn from Abraham Maslow’s Theory of Needs?”

Another question in the Social Studies paper was:

a. Identify any four shared Ghanaian values.

b. In what four ways do common values contribute to national cohesion?

2025 WASSCE provisional results statistics

In its release, WAEC stated that in the 2025 WASSCE provisional results, 131,097 students (30.27%) out of the 461,736 candidates from 1,021 schools failed English Language.

A total of 289,673 students, representing 69% of the candidates who participated in the exams, passed the English Language.

Additionally, 220,008 students (50.54%) failed Core Mathematics, while 209,068 students (48.73%) passed the subject.

Reactions to the Social Studies paper

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions. Whereas some wondered if the students had difficulty understanding the questions, others also raised concerns about the marking scheme.

Ekow stated:

“Maybe the marking scheme is too strict and only encourages a chew-and-pour approach. I still remember having to learn the definition of photosynthesis word-for-word in junior high school, and if every single student didn’t recite it perfectly, the teacher would immediately fail you.”

@espioj indicated:

“At first glance, I’ll admit the questions are not necessarily easy, but that’s the reason why we all study for our exams. If it were me, though, I’d go for Section A (2) and Section B (6). Those look pretty manageable. I’d love to see more questions related to current affairs, though.”

@Aristotle_Jakes opined:

“I feel that the way the questions were asked, students provided answers that did not match the marking scheme. For a 20-mark question, one needs to mention at least five points, but most will be limited to four, and even those four may be wrong.”

@cfc_kayyy added:

“These questions demand in-depth explanations and relatable examples. However, most of the candidates might have just listed the points with two lines of explanation, or no explanation at all, hence the massive failure.”

