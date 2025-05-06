A Ghanaian woman is trending after sharing her story of how she was denied a U.S. visa despite being selected among the winners

The lady explained that she had made an error in spelling her surname, which rendered her ineligible for the visa

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young lady

A Ghanaian woman who won the Diversity Visa Lottery (also known as the American Lottery) has used her painful experience to advise individuals who recently applied for the visa programme.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman, @hairby.abenarose, stated that the incident occurred in 2019 after she was selected as one of the successful applicants for that year's Diversity Lottery.

A Ghanaian lady speaks after being refused a visa because of her name. Photo credit: @hairby.abenarose/TikTok, @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Despite being chosen among the lucky winners, her luck ran out after she printed the DV Lottery Selection Notification letter, only to realise that she had misspelt her surname during the application.

"On 21st October 2019, that is when I checked my results and realized that I also won the American Lottery. But I made a mistake. My name is Rosemary Quandoh. This is my letter; the name is Rosemary Quandah. The mistake was that I misspelled my surname, so it became 'Rosemanry Quandah' instead of 'Quandoh.'"

The lady mentioned that she went for the interview and was eventually denied the visa because of a typo in her surname.

She blamed herself for the setback, saying her decision to keep the application process a secret also contributed to the problem.

The lady also noted that if she had consulted people who are well-versed in the application process, she could have corrected the mistakes.

"The reason why I'm doing this video is because there are certain mistakes which, when made, can really affect your life. I don't know. For us, especially Ghanaians, when we get the chance to take part in anything involving traveling abroad, we don't want to consult people. So, the mistake I made was that I did not consult anyone; I was very discreet about it and didn't want anyone to know about it. Not knowing that even this mistake could have been corrected, but I didn't know."

"I did everything and then went for the interview on 3rd December 2019, and I was given a letter indicating that my visa had been refused because I was found ineligible to receive a visa."

A Ghanaian lady reacts after being denied a US visa. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

The top five African countries among the DV lottery winners are Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 2,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the Ghanaian lady denied a US visa

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared diverse opinions on the issue.

Md commented:

"Awwww, how could you make such a mistake? Always go through any application before submitting. I believe you can swear an affidavit of support to correct your name."

Yaw dwarkwaa stated:

Try again till you get there

Jona Mac Allister stated:

"The thing is, even if you win, you need additional prayers and effort to get your visa... I won't even be happy if I win... You can be denied just because of your results even."

Maame Esi added:

"Sis, don't worry. My friend won in 2019 and was to go to the embassy in April 2020 but couldn't go because of COVID; the embassy was closed. Most people didn't go; they told them their interviews had passed."

Eric Kwesi Adeti wrote:

"Heh chale, I forgot the house address I used. That's my problem now. Don't know if I used where I am now or my dad's house. I'm so confused."

Man tells Ghanaians to apply for the US lottery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man abroad advised Ghanaians to apply for the Diversity Visa Lottery.

In a video, he explained that the registration for the American Lottery was underway and shared vital information applicants must know.

He added that having a passport is not an essential requirement needed to apply for the program.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh