Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced that the government will increase the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) tariffs by an average of 120 per cent, beginning in 2026.

He said the increment is aimed at addressing concerns from service providers who have complained that existing tariffs are inadequate and unrealistic.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh announces 120%i increment in NHIS tariff.

“Beginning next year [2026], we’re going to increase the tariff in the NHIS to the service providers. Because it is something the service providers have been complaining about — that the tariffs we give them are unrealistic," he said.

"And so the government has made the decision to increase the tariff by 120 per cent on average, and I believe this is going to be a game-changer,” Mr Akandoh added.

The Health Minister made this known while taking his turn at the Government Accountability Series held on Monday, December 1, 2025.

He said the adjustment is aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery in the country, improving provider confidence in the scheme, and ensuring better service for NHIS subscribers.

Mr Akandoh also stated that no government has been more prompt in the payment of NHIS claims than the President John Mahama-led administration.

He further noted that the uncapping of the National Health Insurance Levy has revitalised Ghana’s social health financing architecture, with the following notable developments:

GHS11.416 billion has been raised, with GHS9.037 billion dedicated strictly to NHIS operations and claims.

Claims payment timelines have improved dramatically, reducing to less than three months, down from previous delays of 9–12 months.

NHIS membership has grown from 18 million to 20 million within a year, now covering 60 per cent of the population.

Health sector allocation in the 2026 budget

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh further disclosed that the 2026 budget allocated GHS34.22 billion to the health sector, representing 11.3 per cent of total government expenditure.

This, according to him, is the highest allocation in recent years and an increase of 9.4 per cent over 2023.

The increment in the budgetary allocation for the health sector, he added, demonstrates sustained prioritisation of health as a pillar for national development.

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, inspects the stalled La General Hospital project.

