US-based immigration lawyer Akua Aboagye has shared insights on what individuals seeking to apply for the 2027 Diversity Visa Lottery programme must note.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @thegreencardlawyer, the seasoned US immigration lawyer disclosed that the DV Lottery programme will no longer be free.

Delving into details, she explained that the decision to change the application process for the DV Lottery was made public by the U.S. Department of State.

According to Lawyer Akua Aboagye, the new registration fee serves a two-fold purpose, which is to cover the cost of processing entries for the programme and to discourage fake or speculative registrations.

"Breaking news: big changes are coming to the Diversity Visa Lottery program. For the first time, registration will no longer be free. On September 16, 2025, the U.S. Department of State published a final rule adding a one-dollar registration fee for the DV Lottery program. That rule will be implemented 30 days later, on October 16, 2025. The U.S. government says that this new fee serves a two-fold purpose, first, to cover the cost of processing millions of entries, and second, to discourage fake or speculative registrations,” she explained in the video.

Lawyer Akua Aboagye, however, said the official date for the 2027 DV Lottery registration to commence has not yet been communicated.

Meanwhile, applications for the 2025 Diversity Visa Lottery programme officially ended on September 30, 2025. Hence, no immigrant visas or green cards will be issued under the DV 2025 programme.

Reactions to the update on the DV Lottery

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the new measure taken by the U.S., with many asking questions.

Stephenson commented:

“What about passports? Is that mandatory for the registration of the 2027 DV Lottery?”

Emma Duncan wrote:

“Can one person’s card pay for other people, or does each person need their own card to pay?”

Billiz added:

“Please, ma’am, will I need a passport to apply for the DV?”

Gh_Kwame wrote:

“If 20,000,000 people register, that’s real business.”

