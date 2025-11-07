Elon Musk danced with a Tesla robot after shareholders approved his $ 1 trillion pay package

The robot mimicked the mogul's moves live onstage during Tesla’s annual general meeting

The moment sparked mixed reactions, with some applauding Musk for his constant innovation

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has thrilled audiences, both offline and online, by dancing alongside the company's humanoid robot, Optimus.

Elon Musk dances with Tesla’s humanoid robot during a shareholder's meeting. Photo credit: Elon Musk, Optimus (TikTok).

The billionaire was captured in the spectacle during Tesla's annual general meeting on Thursday, June 6, 2025, after shareholders approved his massive pay deal.

The event took place in Austin, Texas, where Musk took to the stage in front of a cheering crowd.

Elon Musk dances with humanoid robot

The crowd of business moguls turned into onlookers after Tesla's Optimus robot took to the stage, showcasing some dance moves.

The humanoid robot mimicked the CEO's dance steps to some degree in real time, creating a sight that quickly went viral online.

While showing off his dance moves, Musk told the attendees, saying:

"Other shareholder meetings are like snoozefests, but ours are bangers. Look at this... this is sick."

Elon Musk celebrates $1 trillion pay deal

YEN.com.gh reports that the newly approved pay package is formally valued at $87 billion in Tesla stock, and could reach $1 trillion if all performance milestones are met.

The deal is structured to reward Musk only if he delivers on bold targets over the next decade, including delivering 20 million electric vehicles, deploying a million robotaxis, selling a million humanoid robots, and hitting $400 billion in core profits.

The company’s market value is also expected to grow significantly under the plan, from $1.5 trillion to as much as $8.5 trillion.

While some major investors, including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, opposed the plan, Tesla’s board defended it, warning that failing to approve the deal could push Musk to walk away from the company.

Supporters argued the package aligns Elon Musk’s incentives with Tesla’s long-term performance.

Beyond the celebration, the robot dance symbolised a key part of the company's evolving identity; transitioning from solely an electric vehicle company into a major player in robotics and artificial intelligence.

“We’re entering a new era, not just in cars, but in robotics and AI,” Musk said, as Optimus mirrored his movements onstage.

The moment marked a historic milestone in the tech world, blending futuristic ambition with a touch of showmanship.

Watch the video of the humanoid robot's dance below:

Reactions to Elon Musk dancing with robot

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from many who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@cacoochie stated:

"Crazy how the robot got better rhythm than 90% of y’all at coachella last year."

@TabbingDAB joked:

"I think I see where Elon gets his moves from. He is partying with robots behind closed doors."

@qran7y commented:

"Elon gives prompt and Optimus just executes more refined output."

World's richest man, Elon Musk, is on track to become the world's first trillionaire. Photo credit: Getty Images

Elon Musk soon to become a trillionaire

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Elon Musk, the world's richest man, was nearly halfway to becoming the planet's first trillionaire, according to Forbes magazine.

He became the first person to achieve a net worth of $500 billion, briefly, as the shares in his electric vehicle firm rebounded from his clumsy stint in politics, amid other gains.

The 54-year-old's net worth reached a massive $500.1 billion recently before dipping back to $499.1 billion, according to the publication's real-time tracking of billionaires.

