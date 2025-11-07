Angry journalists who have been offering extensive coverage on the brouhaha surrounding Daddy Lumba's funeral are not happy

This comes after she accused Daddy Lumba's family head, Kofi Owusu, of disrespecting media personnel in the wake of this issue

She disclosed that, in the wake of this, journalists covering the case had opted not to give any media coverage to the Abusuapanin

Some disgruntled media personnel have called out the head of Daddy Lumba's family, accusing him of disrespect.

This all happened when Daddy Lumba's family, including Kofi Owusu and Ernestina Fosu, on Friday, November 7, went to the Manhyia after the latter invoked an oath.

Media personnel slams Daddy Lumba's Abusua Panin accuse him of disrespect. Photo credit: @Oheneba Media/YouTube @Plus233News

Source: Youtube

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Oheneba Media on YouTube, a media personnel who first spoke to Daddy Lumba's family head when news of the musician's demise went viral did not hold back in his allegations against the elderly man.

Looking visibly displeased, she alleged that, for the past two court appearances, the actions of Kofi Owusu made it evident that he had disdain for the journalists covering this case.

She accused Kofi Owusu of using bodyguards to intimidate them, a situation they believed could not continue.

"I can't understand it. We, the media personnel, are the ones who have keenly followed this case and reported on it. All of a sudden, for the last two hearings, we noticed bodyguards numbering six or seven following the family head. The last time they stepped on my microphone, their reason was to prevent us from filming the Abusua Panin. The way they treat media personnel is very bad."

In this vein, she stated that Abusua Panin Kofi Owusu would not receive any media coverage from them.

"Now we have decided not to give the Abusua Panin any media coverage. Even on the day of the funeral, we will not film because we have had enough of the disrespect."

Watch the video below:

Abusua Panin addresses Daddy Lumba's widows

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusua Panin Kofi Owusu called for peace between Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

Speaking in an interview, Daddy Lumba's Abusua Panin said the family would decide who is the legitimate widow.

He then pleaded with the feuding factions not to disgrace their late husband by repeating the hostility exhibited during the one-week observance.

