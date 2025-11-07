A Ghanaian woman expressed sympathy for Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa

A Ghanaian lady stirred emotional reactions after sharing a poignant and heartfelt moment by recounting the story of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

In the emotional moment, the Ghanaian lady, identified as MamaTee on TikTok, expressed deep sympathy for Akosua Serwaa.

Ghanaian lady sympathises with Akosua Serwaa

In the video, she recounted her unwavering support and sacrifice for Daddy Lumba when he had nothing.

The TikToker highlighted how Serwaa stood by the late singer and believed in his potential, only to be betrayed and 'abandoned' once he became successful and famous.

MamaTee said:

"You gave him your support, your energy, your time. Ah, your beautiful body, your strength. You sacrificed everything. Everything you had. And when the money came, when the fame came, he betrayed you. He went and got another woman, and they started a life together."

The TikToker, while sympathising with Serwaa, also spoke about the second wife, Odo Broni.

The two wives have been at loggerheads with each other after Akosua Serwaa sued Odo Broni in a case filed on October 2, 2025, in which she alleged that she was being sidelined in preparations for Lumba's funeral.

Plea for unity between Daddy Lumba's wives

In reaction to the disagreement between the wives, the TikToker acknowledged Odo Broni's pain and the feeling of having her youth sacrificed.

She understood Odo Broni's desire to fight for what she feels she is owed. However, she gently advised her that Akosua should not be her enemy.

She pointed out that the man who caused both of their pain is 'dead and gone' (pointing at Lumba as the cause of her troubles).

The woman's central message was a plea for peace and reconciliation between the two women. She described the situation as tragic for both parties.

She urged them to find a way to move forward together, suggesting that their shared experience of loss and betrayal should unite them rather than divide them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to TikToker's sympathy for Lumba's wives

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Nana Serwaa said:

"Nobody is doing the Akosua Serwaa job anymore. Our eyes are open!"

Lady Coulton wrote:

"That is why I respect Kojo Antwi; look at his wife."

Lynn Ethel commented:

"It’s the fact that society is supporting the cheating man and the other woman for me."

NanaAkua stated:

"You have spoken my mind. Lumba didn't try at all. Odo Broni shouldn't have fought Mama Akosua Serwaa in the first place, koraa ahh. Hmm."

Akosua Serwaa sparks speculations at Ghanaian airport

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Akosua Serwaa sparked attention after a new video of her surfaced on social media.

The footage, showing Serwaa at a Ghanaian airport, led to speculations about her return from Germany ahead of her ongoing legal battle concerning Daddy Lumba's funeral.

This came after the Kumasi High Court had dismissed her application, but a Case Management Conference was scheduled for November 14, 2025, regarding her bid to be declared the only surviving wife.

