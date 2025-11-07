Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has been fined after appearing at Manhyia Palace

The appearance and fine follows the invocation of Otumfuo's great oath by Ernestina Fosu against him

A video has emerged showing the two sheep Abusuapanin Owusu used to pay the fine

The head of Daddy Lumba's family, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has reportedly been fined by chiefs at the Manhyia Palace.

The fine follows a hearing at the Palace following the invocation of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's great oath (ntamkese), by Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of Daddy Lumba.

Daddy Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosu, and their family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, appear at Manhyia on November 7, 2025. Photo source: @hello101.5fm

Recall that On Friday, October 31, 2025, Ernestina Fosu clashed with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu at the Kumasi High Court premises after both parties appeared to file all necessary legal processes for a Case Management Conference.

The conference pertained to the suit Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed to be recognised as the only surviving wife of the late musician.

At the court premises, Ernestina questioned Kofi Owusu over his decision to hold a funeral without conducting an autopsy on her late brother.

She invoked Otumfuo's Great Oath to seek the intervention of the Asantehene and stop the Abusuapanin from going ahead with the funeral scheduled for December 6, 2025.

Watch Ernestina Fosu's invocation of Otumfuo's oath against the Abusuapanin below:

Daddy Lumba's family's first appearance at Manhyia

The parties appeared before Otumfuo's Sumankwahene in Kumasi on Monday, November 3, 2025, and were told to go and settle the matter as a family and bring feedback on Friday, November 7.

Following their meeting with the Sumankwahene Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu decided to make peace with his niece Ernestina and end all hostilities.

In a video, the family head and Daddy Lumba's elder sister beamed with smiles as they shared a warm embrace.

Kofi Owusu kissed his niece on the cheek to signify that he and Ernestina had settled their differences in the presence of many bloggers who captured the moment on camera.

While that public display suggested that the two had settled their differences, Ernestina Fosu insisted that nothing was settled and was waiting for their next appearance before the chiefs.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin fined two sheep

At the Friday hearing, the family head is reported to have been cited for making false claims which necessitated the invocation by Ernestina Fosu. He was thus fined two sheep, according to a Hello FM report.

In a video shared on the Kumasi-based station's Instagram page, two sheep, purportedly being the payment of Abusuapanin Owusu's fine, were offload from a tricycle and pushed into the Manhyia Palace premises.

Watch the video below:

