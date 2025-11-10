Paul Baffoe-Bonnie is trending after a video of him bonding with his daughter went viral

This happened during his vetting as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana by the Parliament’s Appointment Committee

The nomination follows President John Mahama’s selection of Baffoe-Bonnie, amid controversy over the removal of former Chief Justice

Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has the full support of his family in the wake of the issues raised during the committee hearing on his nomination as Chief Justice.

An adorable video, which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @the1957news, showed the heartwarming moment involving Paul Baffoe-Bonnie and his daughter.

Paul Baffoe-Bonnie bonds witg daughter during vetting on Monday, November 10, 2025, as Chief Justice nominee. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

This comes after Paul Baffoe-Bonnie was seen in a conversation with his daughter.

The Chief Justice nominee was seen in a hearty conversation with his daughter, who also wore a bright smile.

This happened when the committee went on break after close to 2 hours of banter between Majority and Minority Members.

Clash at the Committee hearing

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin attracted attention after he clashed with Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga during the vetting of Chief Justice nominee Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

It all happened after the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, objected to Afenyo-Markin’s description and comments about the nominee, calling them inappropriate and politically charged.

Responding to the objection, Afenyo-Markin argued that the Majority was attempting to stifle legitimate parliamentary debate.

The Minority Leader stated that the vetting process was a civic duty, and hence questioned whether the circumstances surrounding the nomination were within their constitutional mandate.

The brouhaha comes against the backdrop of campaign claims made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2024 elections, alleging that the government would remove Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and replace her, a development that has now materialised under the Mahama administration.

Minority vows to resist Chief Justice vetting

During Friday's parliamentary session, the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, vowed to resist the vetting of Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice nominee.

This came after the Speaker of Parliament dismissed a motion filed by the Minority Caucus, seeking to suspend the vetting until all legal matters concerning the removal of Gertrude Torkornoo are settled.

The Minority, in their dismissed motion, referenced ongoing cases currently before the Supreme Court and High Court, which directly relate to Torkornoo’s removal.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which had generated a lot of reactions, was captioned:

"Vetting of Chief Justice Nominee: Chief Justice Nominee, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie shares hug with his daughter as committee goes on break after close to 2hrs of banter between Majority and Minority Members. Meanwhile, CJ nominee has gone close to 2 hour without speaking at his own vetting."

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markins, urges Chief Justice nominee, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, to prepare for vetting. Photo credit; UGC.

Source: Facebook

Baffoe-Bonnie cautioned to prepare for vetting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority cautioned that the Chief Justice nominee, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, would face tough scrutiny in Parliament.

Afenyo-Markin raised concerns over constitutional issues surrounding Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination and current role as acting Chief Justice.

This came amid a court challenge by former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, who was recently removed from office.

questioned

Source: YEN.com.gh