Paul Baffoe-Bonnie is set to be vetted as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana by the Appointment Committee of Parliament on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The vetting of the Chief Justice nominee was confirmed in a social media post by the official handles of the Parliament of Ghana.

Paul Baffoe-Bonnie is set to be vetted on Monday, November 10, 2025, as Chief Justice nominee, but the Minority in Parliament, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, promises a showdown. Photo credit: UGC.

According to the post, the vetting will begin at 11:00 am and is strictly by invitation, with the general public advised to monitor proceedings on TV or social media.

"This event is strictly by invitation. The general public is advised to watch the proceedings on GH Parliament TV and the official social media platforms of Parliament," the post read.

This follows Baffoe-Bonnie's nomination by President John Mahama a couple of months ago.

Subsequently, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, forwarded Baffoe-Bonnie's nomination to the Appointment Committee.

Speaker Bagbin made this decision based on a Supreme Court ruling in the case of Vincent Assafua v. Attorney-General (2025), which held that the performance of constitutional duties cannot be stayed merely because a lawsuit or injunction application has been filed.

Baffoe-Bonnie's nomination follows the removal of Gertrude Araba Torkornoo as Chief Justice after she helmed the judiciary for over two years, since 2023.

Minority vows to resist Chief Justice vetting

During Friday's parliamentary session, the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, vowed to resist the vetting of Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice nominee.

This came after the Speaker of Parliament dismissed a motion filed by the Minority Caucus, seeking to suspend the vetting until all legal matters concerning the removal of Gertrude Torkornoo are settled.

In their dismissed motion, they referenced multiple ongoing cases, including an ECOWAS Court suit (No. ECW/CCJ/APP/32/25) and other applications before the Supreme Court and High Court, which directly relate to Torkornoo’s removal.

The Minority also cited Articles 110(1), 125–127, 144(1), and 146 of the 1992 Constitution, as well as relevant Standing Orders, to support their argument, urging Parliament to suspend the Appointments Committee’s scheduled vetting and any plenary debate or approval processes regarding the appointment.

The Minority's actions follow the scheduling of Baffoe-Bonnie's appointment for November 10, 2025, by the Appointment Committee.

Ghanaians react to Baffoe-Bonnie's advertised vetting

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the advertised vetting of Baffoe-Bonnie as the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions.

@Kwadwo Frimpong said:

"Please, tomorrow is a half holiday, so all workers, both public and private, kindly report to work early and close early for the showdown...igo be sweet waaaaa."

,@Sir-Governor Assin Sienchem also said:

"Now the NDC will be having their own Chief Justice as promised in the run-up to the 2024 general elections."

@John Vordzorgbe commented

"Interesting showdown! Let's see how this miniscule minority will pull down the super majority decision on Monday."

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markins, urges Chief Justice nominee, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, to prepare for vetting. Photo credit; UGC.

Baffoe-Bonnie cautioned to prepare for vetting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority warned that the Chief Justice nominee, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, would face tough scrutiny in Parliament.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin raised concerns over constitutional issues surrounding Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination and current role as acting Chief Justice.

This came amid a court challenge by former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, who was recently removed from office.

