A Form 1 student at Ngleshie Amanfrom SHS was allegedly stabbed with scissors by a Form 3 student

The injured student reportedly told a teacher, who allegedly advised him not to inform his parents

Ghanaians reacted strongly online, calling for investigations into both the assault and the school’s handling of the incident

A disturbing incident at Ngleshie Amanfrom Senior High School in the Central Region has sparked widespread outrage after a first-year student was allegedly stabbed with a pair of scissors by a Form 3 student.

The attack reportedly occurred during an entertainment session when the younger student refused an order by seniors to dance.

The refusal is said to have angered one of the final-year students, who reacted by stabbing him, leaving the Form 1 boy injured.

The incident gained public attention after a viral post on X highlighted the growing concern about student safety and bullying in boarding schools.

"At NASEC Ngleshie Amanfrom SHS, a Form 3 student stabbed a Form 1 student with scissors after the younger student refused to dance for their amusement," the post stated.

Even more troubling were claims that when the injured student reported the assault to a teacher, he was allegedly told not to inform his parents.

This part of the story has surprised many, with people online calling for an investigation not only into the stabbing but also into how the report was handled by school authorities.

"When the victim reported the incident to a teacher, the teacher allegedly advised him not to inform his parents," the post added.

Ghanaians react to the Ngleshie Amanfrom's incident

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@kinetic_yaw commented:

"What is really going on cos how would a student take scissors to school?"

@kojocona said:

"The teacher’s alleged role can’t be brushed aside!"

@saturdayboiy wrote:

"You people say teachers have no right to discipline students anymore. These are the outcomes. Take it like that. You’re doing a video for who? To go the school and beat the senior who did that?"

@akura_y3_bad said:

"So you know the authorities no serious way you send your brother there."

@Dyna_mik_ stated:

"My school wasn’t like this in my time. Chale Naa maako would destroy you if you try disobey... these kids are lucky now. The set of teachers we had that time would have destroyed these kids."

