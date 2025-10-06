Ama Burland recounted how a harmless proposal from a female classmate led to disciplinary questioning during her SHS days

She also disclosed being punished for “speaking Chinese” while joking with friends after evening prep

Ghanaians online reacted with humour and disbelief, sharing their own experiences in senior high school

Content creator and food blogger, Ama Burland, has recounted two bizarre and frustrating experiences she had with school authorities during her time in Senior High School (SHS).

Ama Burland Shares Strange Experiences From Her SHS Days: “I Was Punished for Speaking Chinese”

Source: Instagram

During an interview, Ama Burland shared two events from her high school days to illustrate how strict and sometimes illogical rules made her school life uncomfortable.

Ama Burland recounts bizarre SHS experience

The first instance she disclosed was when a female classmate of hers allegedly proposed to her. She claimed to have declined the advances, but surprisingly, she was summoned to the disciplinary committee and questioned about why she failed to report the incident.

Ama claimed she was baffled and argued that the proposal was harmless and did not warrant disciplinary action, but she still found herself in trouble for it.

Her second act, she said, happened while she was in SHS 3, her final year in senior high school. She claimed she was punished for what she described as "speaking Chinese."

According to her, she and her friends were walking back to their dormitory after prep, playfully mimicking the Chinese language because a friend's brother had travelled to China.

A teacher overheard them and, for no apparent reason, punished them by making them go and cut grass. She emphasises that they were not breaking any rules, making the punishment feel completely random and unfair.

In her words:

"How would it occur to you that you would fall into trouble for speaking Chinese? Like, come on! Like, it was so weird, and it was so uncomfortable."

Watch the video of Ama sharing her school experience below:

Reactions to Ama Burland's school experience rant

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video online. Some of the comments are below.

@opokuwarejr said:

"I learned some 2/4 Spanish and used to fool around with it back in SHS. One day, I was at the canteen with my friends, and I started joking around with the language. Then, one senior heard me speaking and punished me for speaking actual Spanish."

@simonhagan491 wrote:

"Does choon noonoono sound like Chinese to her? Massa."

@Khayclass commented:

"Why you dey go speak Chinese in Ghanaian school🤣?"

@Czaryboii360 said:

"Cuz you were mocking the language."

@DoronBoamah wrote:

"How can you tell me this story? Madam madam ah. 😂"

A Nigerian student in Ghana calls out a lecturer for teaching in and speaking Twi during lectures. Photo credit: Tara. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian blasts Ghanaian lecturer for speaking Twi

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Nigerian student studying at a private university in Ghana called out her lecturer for teaching in Twi.

She expressed frustration over the language barrier, blaming it for her poor academic performance despite paying $1,000 in fees.

In a TikTok video, the student, identified as Tara, also shared her struggles with stereotypes faced by Nigerians in Ghana.

She lamented being judged harshly simply for her nationality, stating that many Nigerians in Ghana are hardworking and legally documented.

Source: YEN.com.gh