Peter Oboakye blamed the Ghana Armed Forces for the El Wak stampede, citing poor organisation and negligence

He suggested the GAF adopt a digital application system, similar to those used by nursing and teacher training colleges

Oboakye expressed frustration over the deaths, emphasising that the blame rested with the GAF

A Ghanaian man has expressed his strong opinion on the recent tragedy at the El Wak Stadium, where six people allegedly died during their military recruitment screening.

A Ghanaian man weighs in on El Wak tragedy and blames the Ghana Armed Forces for the tragedy.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian man, identified as Peter Oboakye, placed the blame on the Ghana Armed Force for their poor organisation.

According to him, the GAF should have implemented a more modern, digital system to facilitate the screening process for applicants.

He said:

"On a more serious note, the Ghana military service, you are to be blamed for those who died in Accra."

He argued that the GAF should have anticipated the large crowds, as the screening process was a recurring issue and not a first-time operation.

He suggested that the GAF should adopt a digital application process similar to those used by nursing and teacher training colleges.

In his words:

"Like what nursing schools and teacher training do. They know the number of people from the forms. So they know they can't admit everyone into the school. So they send them messages, saying you are coming on this day, and that's your interview day."

Peter was clearly frustrated and saddened by the loss of life at the El Wak stampede, stating that their death was due to the organiser's negligence.

He also criticised the authorities for packing so many people into one place and then trying to disperse them, which led to the fatal stampede.

He concluded by firmly stating that the blame lay with GAF, as there is nothing that can be done to bring back the lives that were lost.

Watch the video of his criticism below:

MP visits El-Wak Stadium stampede victim's family

In a similar report, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okuno, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, paid a visit to the family of a victim of the tragic stampede at El Wak Stadium on Wednesday evening.

MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okuno visits family of El Wak Stadium stampede victim.

The MP was accompanied by Seth Sabah Serwornoo Banini, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Awutu Senya East, and other members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The heart-wrenching scene showed Naa Koryoo Okunor and her entourage consoling the grieving family. Her action marked a somber moment in the wake of a national tragedy.

Watch the emotion video below:

Fordjour calls for suspension of army recruitment

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that John Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament, has demanded comprehensive action from the state following the El Wak stampede.

The stampede killed six people and injured 28 during the body inspection phase of the army recruitment exercise.

The Assin South legislator stated that measures needed to be implemented to facilitate a thorough investigation of the incident.

