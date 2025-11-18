A Ghanaian man is trending after he decided to speak up about why he was deported from Canada

Nana Agyeman, who spoke in an interview, said he was denied re-entry into the country after visiting his family in Ghana

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

A Ghanaian man who had lived in Canada as a permanent resident has opened up on a painful experience regarding the circumstances that led to his deportation from the country.

Nana Agyeman, speaking in an interview on Milo TV GH, took a trip down memory lane where he stated that he travelled to Canada as a student to study at York University.

On arrival, his finances took a hit, hence his decision to drop out of school and seek asylum, a move that eventually earned him permanent residency.

After living in the country for five years, Nana Agyeman said he opted to visit his family in Ghana and also to meet his girlfriend's family.

Nana Agyeman, who sounded emotional at that point said things took an unexpected he suffered a setback while back to Canada after his visit.

At the port of entry in Canada, he was detained and interrogated by airport officials on his documents as an asylum seeker.

It was during this process that a search was conducted on him, only for officials to discover that, despite seeking asylum, he still had all his Ghanaian documents intact, including his national identity card (Ghana Card), NHIS card, and even a newly renewed Ghana passport.

“I was in their detention center for three days, after which I was deported to Ghana.”

After being deported, Nana Agyeman said he has not yet informed his relatives about his situation and now lives with a friend.

TikTok users react as family of four gets deported from Canada

@localman001 stated:

“He should have moved to Togo and then picked a bus to Ghana. I don’t know how these asylum seekers think. Your country doesn’t want you—as you’ve told Canadian authorities, so don’t come back to that same country. A red flag.”

@ericopoku2179 added:

“The same situation happened to a Ghanaian guy in Belgium. He used Togo for the asylum and they gave him a 5-year permanent residence permit. Instead of maintaining that card, he decided to go for a Belgian passport, so he needed a Togo passport and birth certificate. He flew to Ghana and got arrested. The Togolese notified Belgian authorities and his documents were cancelled. This is someone who had stayed more than 18 years in Belgium.”

@boahenderrick8808 added:

“I don’t know the story he gave them when he first sought asylum. You then return to the same mother country and get your passport and Ghana Card renewed. First red flag. I might be wrong though.”

