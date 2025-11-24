President John Mahama made a surprise classroom visit during Ghanasco’s 65th anniversary in Tamale

He was joined by Education Minister and other dignitaries, turning an ordinary lecture into a memorable moment

Mahama, dressed in anniversary cloth, reflected on meeting his wife, First Lady Lordina Mahama, at the school years ago

President John Dramani Mahama made an unannounced visit to a classroom at Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco) during the school's 65th anniversary celebrations in Tamale.

YEN.com.gh reports that Ghanasco had their anniversary celebration on November 22, 2025, marking a significant milestone since its operation.

President Mahama also delivered a speech during the anniversary programme. His speech highlighted his thoughts and plans for the future of Ghana's educational system.

Mahama visits Ghanasco students in classroom

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the president, accompanied by Haruna Iddrisu, the Education Minister, along with other dignitaries, stepped into the classroom mid-lecture to interact with the students.

The moment turned the ordinary class into an unforgettable memory for the students, as they were in awe to see the President of Ghana conversing with them.

The president and other dignitaries were dressed in a blue 65th anniversary Ghanasco cloth that showcased their support for the school.

It is worth noting that First Lady Lordina Mahama, wife of President Mahama, is an alumna of the school. The president once shared that he met her at Ghanasco, where their relationship began and blossomed.

Watch the video of President John Mahama entering the classroom below:

Reactions to Mahama's visit to Ghanasco

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below:

@XActivistJerry said:

"Awesome to see, President Mahama surprised Ghanasco students in class."

@AkanAseserm wrote:

"Nti ɔmo maa Mahama nko ara kɔɔ class hɔ a, anka ɛbɛ te ne prɛsidɛnti no so? Adɛn na yɛ yɛ yɛn nnoɔma te sɛ yɛ nnwene wɔ Ghana saa no? Ayɛ sɛ presidenti no mmoaboa, ne ho ansa woakɔ bebiara wɔ Ghana. Ɛyɛ eniwuo dodo."

@Niama31747362 commented:

"Why will they be in class when your excellency is in their school."

@DekuKormla stated:

"Are they attending class during the anniversary celebration?"

