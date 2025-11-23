Ghanaian football icon Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ warmed hearts after paying a touching tribute to President John Dramani Mahama

The two legends shared a special moment during the 65th anniversary celebration of their alma mater, Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO)

A photo from the event quickly went viral, with netizens praising Ayew for the respectful gesture he offered the first gentleman of the land

Abedi Ayew 'Pele' made one of his seldom public appearances when he joined the 65th anniversary celebration of Ghana Senior High School in Tamale on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The legendary playmaker was in attendance at the ceremony alongside President John Dramani Mahama, a fellow alumnus who has often spoken with pride about his days at the school.

Abedi Pele spotted with President Mahama

Their warm interaction quickly became the standout moment of the event.

The two men were captured sharing a quiet exchange while dressed in the anniversary cloth worn by many dignitaries.

Although it was unclear what they discussed, the image revealed a gesture that resonated deeply with Ghanaians.

Pele held his cap in his hand as he listened to the President, a sign of respect that sits strongly within Ghanaian tradition.

The simple act spread across social media within minutes, sparking praise for the humility shown by one of Africa’s best-ever footballers.

Below is the photo:

Supporters on X reacted with admiration, drawing attention to the symbolism in the gesture.

@paayayee wrote:

"The maestro took this hat off while talking to the President, that's total respect. Something you don't see a lot of lately."

@codysgh added:

"Maestro meets President."

@Memphis29540091 described it shortly as:

"Two goats."

@IssakaMorris contributed:

"Big two."

@st5876284 concluded with:

"God bless President Mahama."

Pele’s return to GHANASCO brought old students, current learners and guests together in a celebration that mixed nostalgia with pride.

President John Dramani Mahama with First Lady Lordina Mahama at GHANASCO’s 65th Anniversary on November 23, 2025. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

His presence at the event added weight to a star-studded ceremony filled with speeches, performances and reflections on the school’s long-standing contribution to education in the Northern belt.

Abedi Pele remains a towering figure in African football, according to Britannica.

His achievements with the Black Stars and his success with Olympique Marseille still inspire a new generation of players, per OMG Voice.

Watch highlights of Pele's performance during his heyday:

President Mahama shares his love story

Away from Pele, President Mahama also delighted the gathering with a personal recollection about how his relationship with First Lady Lordina Mahama began.

He shared:

"I taught Lordina during my national service. She finished GHANASCO and went on to become a teacher at Bambam Primary. So when I came back and met her again, she had completed school. Of course, I was also a young, handsome man and the rest is history."

Meanwhile, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister for Education, lightened the atmosphere further by teasing the familiar rivalry between TAMASCO and GHANASCO, a playful reminder of the bond shared by the two schools.

