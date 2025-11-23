Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

President Mahama Meets Ghana’s Tallest Man, Bonds With Him: “Height Pass Height”
People

President Mahama Meets Ghana’s Tallest Man, Bonds With Him: “Height Pass Height”

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
2 min read
  • President John Dramani Mahama, his wife, Lordina Mahama and other dignitaries attended the 65th anniversary of Ghana Senior High School
  • At the ceremony in Tamale, President Mahama met and bonded with Ghana's tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed
  • Social media users who saw the photo that was shared thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the difference in height

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

President John Dramani Mahama met Ghana's tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, popularly known as “Awuche,” in Tamale.

Both men attended the 65th anniversary climax of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO), held on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

John Mahama, Sulemana Abdul Samed, Ghana's Tallest man, GHANASCO, SHS in Ghana, Presidential meeting.
President Mahama meets and bonds with Ghana's tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, at GHANASCO. Photo credit: @JDMahama & BBC
Source: Facebook

A viral photo on social media showed Sulemana Abdul Samed bending slightly while President Mahama raised his head so they could talk.

The two wore smiles, possibly out of admiration for each other.

CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

GHANASCO's 65th anniversary saw several old students and dignitaries in attendance. Aside from President Mahama, his wife, Lordina, the Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, and top government officials were present.

Read also

President Mahama honoured by Abedi Pele during GHANASCO@65 event in Tamale (Photo)

In his speech, President Mahama narrated how he met Lordina Mahama when she was a form four student of GHANASCO and later married her.

Sulemana Abdul Samed stands at about 7 feet 4 inches tall.

Reactions to Mahama meeting Ghana's tallest man

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the image on social media. Read them below:

Haruna Ibrahim Ibee said:

"He asked JM: so the 24hrs economy wossop? HE. JM: don't mind them, they have Short memories...Tall man " Awuche: please don't scam us presidoo. HE. I've been scamming them since."

Starboy Yevugah wrote:

"Imagine if it's Akufo Addo ,like we will looking for him between his shoes."

Kwadzodza Thomas Acquinas said:

"Assuming one president I know stands in front of this guy."

Conrad Asia wrote:

"JM mpo nie….If like that other man di33333."

Samuel Nana Owusu Bdk said:

"President Mahama became a shot man in just a minute ooo."

Sharryph Kim Deladem wrote:

"The look on Mr President’s face is so humbling. Wow. Maybe he was like: as tall as I am, look at me now."

Read also

"I taught Lordina for my national service": President Mahama narrates how he met his wife

Kofi Appea said:

"Humility and very simple man. That is John Mahama and not arrogant Akufo Addo Dr Bawumia is also humbly."

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: