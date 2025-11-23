President John Dramani Mahama, his wife, Lordina Mahama and other dignitaries attended the 65th anniversary of Ghana Senior High School

At the ceremony in Tamale, President Mahama met and bonded with Ghana's tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed

Social media users who saw the photo that was shared thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the difference in height

President John Dramani Mahama met Ghana's tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, popularly known as “Awuche,” in Tamale.

Both men attended the 65th anniversary climax of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO), held on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

President Mahama meets and bonds with Ghana's tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, at GHANASCO. Photo credit: @JDMahama & BBC

A viral photo on social media showed Sulemana Abdul Samed bending slightly while President Mahama raised his head so they could talk.

The two wore smiles, possibly out of admiration for each other.

GHANASCO's 65th anniversary saw several old students and dignitaries in attendance. Aside from President Mahama, his wife, Lordina, the Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, and top government officials were present.

In his speech, President Mahama narrated how he met Lordina Mahama when she was a form four student of GHANASCO and later married her.

Sulemana Abdul Samed stands at about 7 feet 4 inches tall.

Reactions to Mahama meeting Ghana's tallest man

Haruna Ibrahim Ibee said:

"He asked JM: so the 24hrs economy wossop? HE. JM: don't mind them, they have Short memories...Tall man " Awuche: please don't scam us presidoo. HE. I've been scamming them since."

Starboy Yevugah wrote:

"Imagine if it's Akufo Addo ,like we will looking for him between his shoes."

Kwadzodza Thomas Acquinas said:

"Assuming one president I know stands in front of this guy."

Conrad Asia wrote:

"JM mpo nie….If like that other man di33333."

Samuel Nana Owusu Bdk said:

"President Mahama became a shot man in just a minute ooo."

Sharryph Kim Deladem wrote:

"The look on Mr President’s face is so humbling. Wow. Maybe he was like: as tall as I am, look at me now."

Kofi Appea said:

"Humility and very simple man. That is John Mahama and not arrogant Akufo Addo Dr Bawumia is also humbly."

