A Ghanaian farmer tackled egg surplus by converting fresh eggs into long-lasting powdered form

He demonstrated how freeze-dried egg powder could extend shelf life to 20 years without refrigeration

The innovation sparked mixed online reactions, with some praising its potential and others questioning its appeal

A Ghanaian man has received praises and applauds for tackling the persistent issue of egg surplus by converting fresh eggs into a freeze-dried powder.

A Ghanaian farmer tackles egg surplus by turning fresh eggs into powder form.

The Ghanaian farmer introduced the new 'dried whole egg powder' in a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, explaining that such a procedure would increase the egg's shelf life to about two decades.

The egg surplus in Ghana has been a recurring crisis for poultry farmers. According to the report, it is caused primarily by low domestic consumption and challenges with market access and distribution.

The situation has led to significant financial strain on farmers, with some having to sell their birds prematurely while others were faced with egg contamination and spoilage.

Ghanaian man converts fresh egg to powder

In view of this struggle, the yet-to-be-identified farmer has taken an innovative approach to create a sustainable solution.

"According to my research, I got to know that when you freeze-dry eggs, it can last for 20 years," the farmer explained in the video. "So with this, we wouldn't have any eggs on the farm going bad."

The farmer, in a detailed demonstration, showed how the egg powder was easily reconstituted with water to create a liquid egg mixture, which was then scrambled in a pan.

The final product looked identical to scrambled eggs made from fresh eggs.

Recognising that the concept might be new to many Ghanaians, the farmer drew parallels to other widely accepted local food products.

He also pointed out that egg powder is already a key ingredient in the food industry, though consumers may not be aware of it.

In his words:

"The biscuits that you eat in town are not made from raw eggs; they are made from egg powder."

For farmers, powdered eggs could offer a way to add value and prevent significant financial losses from unsold, perishable eggs.

For consumers, it could provide a convenient, non-perishable protein source that does not require refrigeration and can be stored for years, enhancing food security at the household level.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to powered egg innovation

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Atta97557Atta questioned:

"How about the taste and flavor? Still the same?"

@prophetjayampof stated:

"Innovative, but I don’t like it."

@4Eva_Stacked wrote:

"Well, this is such a great thing."

@kwesi_shaq said:

"Masa, I don’t want any processed egg powder, biaaa. Very soon egg drinks go come."

An ATU student creates a solar-powered mobile refrigerator for local yoghurt vendors.

