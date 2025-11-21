A modern three-bedroom storey building at Oyarifa, Accra, valued at 1.5 million cedis, has gained attention for its unique purchasing offer

The house, developed by a Ghanaian man, Afro Arab, comes with a brand new electric car included in the sale

Content creator Kobe Boujee’s visit to explore and enquire about the property helped spark a conversation about innovation and sustainability in Ghana’s real estate space

A Ghanaian developer, popularly known as Afro Arab, has created quite a buzz in Accra after proposing what many are calling a new concept in the real estate space.

The developer has designed a modern three-bedroom house, which has stirred great public interest as the home will come with an electric car.

The home itself is a storey building which adopts a modern style and a clean finish, likely to appeal to most people, looking to elevate to the next level.

Afro Arab has described the home as having spacious bedrooms, polished tiles, an installed kitchen space, as well as balcony areas that focus on comfort and privacy.

But the main focus for viewers was the added electric vehicle that came with the house.

The expectation is that the concept may persuade developers to consider going beyond traditional real estate offerings and going the extra mile in line with global trends.

Most commented that aligning with modern architecture and global trends like clean energy and sustainable transport is the way to go for developers who want to stand out in a competitive market.

Reactions to electric car real estate innovation

The initiative gained more traction on social media when content creator Kobe Boujee visited the property to inquire and film videos of his experience.

This allowed people to scrutinise the edifice a bit more deeply and immerse themselves in the unique features

The reactions to the innovation were mixed, but most people appeared to appreciate the concept.

The introduction of a home with an electric vehicle has piqued people's interest, leaving many to speculate if this could signal a new direction in property development in Accra and beyond.

Check out some of the comments below:

Nana Hemaa commented:

'I will buy this house for my mother"

Sampson commented:

"15 billion p3 herrr the price be cool oo 😎 Ohia y3 aboa"

Efya Maureen commented:

"God, this is not too small for your child".

BIG GHUN commented:

"The property go finish by now. One person go buy all by now ei"

Naa commented:

"All the new developments are nice but is everyone allergic to trees or something?"

