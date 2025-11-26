Ghanaian soldiers in the US Army go viral after a funny TikTok video shared by Nana Qay inside the military barracks

They shared why they avoid buying food outside and instead eat daily at the free dining facility to save money

The soldiers said they are saving every dollar to return home and build in Ghana, and social media reacted to their plan

A video going viral from the U.S. Army camp sighted the humorous and entertaining moment of a group of young, Ghanaian soldiers who proudly display their company, discipline, and unique way of saving money while they serve in the U.S. Army.

The viral video was posted on TikTok by one of the soldiers, Nana Qay, and it has sparked a lot of laughter and admiration among many social media users.

In the video, the Ghanaian soldiers speak about how they manage their finances wisely while they are abroad.

According to Nana Qay, many of the other soldiers regularly apply for leave passes so that they can go off-base to purchase food outside camp.

Still, the group of Ghanaian soldiers has masterfully figured out how to save money by using the entire dining facility located in the barracks, otherwise known as the "dining facility" (D-Fac).

He humorously added that they want money to come and build back home.

"We want to build in Ghana, so we will continue eating from the Dinning facility because it helps us save more money for important plans".

The other Ghanaian soldiers with him backed him, confirming that their mission is to return to Ghana financially strong.

The viral video has elicited numerous comments from social media users who have expressed their admiration for the soldiers' success and purpose.

Others expressed happiness that young Ghanaians abroad have come together for a common purpose, showing how they strive to get there with congratulatory messages.

The soldiers' message resonated with many who feel it reflects the determination and resilience of the Ghanaian people as a whole, which is why so many Ghanaians are known for their ability to successfully meet challenges globally.

What US Army dining facility offers

In the military, D fac (short for Dining Facility) is the cafeteria or mess hall where soldiers eat their meals.

It provides food for service members, often at no cost or included as part of their service benefits.

Soldiers can get breakfast, lunch, and dinner there, making it a convenient and cost-saving option compared to buying food outside the base.

