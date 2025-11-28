A video of a confrontation between junior Ghanaian security officers and a senior officer sparked debate on social media.

The incident involved the junior officers challenging their superior, a DCOP, for allegedly urinating near a mosque.

The video showed the junior officers standing firm in their criticism, with many Ghanaians reacting to the clash online

A video showing a heated exchange between junior Ghanaian security officers and their superior has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Two junior police officers confront their superior for allegedly urinating near a mosque. Photo credit: Ghana police service

Source: UGC

Many Ghanaians questioned the officers' 'bravery' in upholding professional standards and respect for a religious space.

Although the date of the incident was not disclosed, it occurred at night. The video showed two junior officers physically blocking and verbally challenging a senior officer, reportedly a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP).

Junior officers clash with senior over urination

According to the report, the senior officer allegedly urinated in public near a mosque.

In the video, the junior officers can be heard admonishing their superior. One of them said:

"How do you expect us to behave in a disciplined service? You should know better."

Their annoyance was obvious as they kept on reminding him of his duty to set a positive example.

The superior officer reacted with anger, accusing his subordinates of total disrespect and attempting to intimidate them with his rank.

The junior officers remained resolute. They repeatedly stood their ground, condemning his behaviour as a disgrace to the service.

"Shame on you! You are urinating close to a mosque! And you call yourself a man," they said.

As they stood their ground, condemning the behaviour, many others who heard what the officer had done joined the others in opposition.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ghana police officer confrontation

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@blakizgod said:

"There are many mosques near public toilets and urinals if those junior officers care to know."

@ClydeMania wrote:

"One day something might happen in this country, and I’m scared."

@Jeremy51492030 commented:

"The guy confronting the superior is aggravating and threatening the superior, taking the matter out of proportion."

@Wee_Junkie stated:

"The people no get sense, or what urine too be what?"

Source: YEN.com.gh