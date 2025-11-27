Two Nigerian women claimed they faced discrimination when seeking jobs in Ghana due to their nationality

They said employers rejected them based on name and accent, not qualifications or experience

Their video sparked debate, with some viewers confirming bias while others defended fair treatment of Nigerians

Two Nigerian women have sparked reactions online after they shed light on the challenges and alleged discrimination their compatriots face when seeking employment in Ghana.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the women described a harsh reality where being identified as a Nigerian became an immediate barrier to getting a job in Ghana.

In their words:

"Finding work in Ghana as a Nigerian is really, really hard and crazy. Immediately they ask you your name, and your pronunciation sounds like a Nigerian... no work for you!"

Nigerian ladies lament alleged discrimination

They argued that such an employment blockade was not based on qualifications or skills, suggesting that even a highly educated Nigerian graduate would struggle to find formal work.

"As long as they hear that you are a Nigerian... you are on your own," one lamented.

The women also linked the alleged discrimination directly to the social vices sometimes associated with the Nigerian community in Ghana.

They claimed that the lack of legitimate job opportunities pushes many young Nigerians into desperate situations.

"That's why you see most of the Nigerian girls in Ghana, it's just like they are doing nonsense because nobody is trying to employ them," one of the women explained.

She added that the situation is equally dire for men, some of whom are forced to beg for food.

The video serves as a cautionary tale for Nigerians considering relocating.

The women strongly advised her compatriots against coming to Ghana with the hope of finding employment. Instead, they suggested that the country is only viable for those with independent means.

"If you have your money to come and do your business, fine. You are okay," one advised. "But if you are starting life in Ghana... to come and build yourself with zero, know that it is not easy."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nigerian women's discrimination claim

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below:

Kwame Anim233 said:

"I worked with a Nigerian in my warehouse for five years; he was very disciplined. He used to come to work at 3 am."

Shazam boy wrote:

"Where I am working, there are so many Nigerian men and women working in the company."

Torino stated:

"Oh, it is unfortunate, but I have a Nigerian working with me without a problem."

O.s.jay commented:

"Reputation is important. That stigma of mistrust of Nigerians is everywhere in the world… It’s not good that way. Nigerians are good people, but that aspect of trust needs to be rebuilt again."

Nigerian lady shares emotional goodbye video

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has taken to social media to disclose that she has decided to leave Ghana and return to her nation.

The Nigerian lady shared her excitement about leaving Ghana after supposedly spending about a year in the country.

