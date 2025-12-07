Former President Kufuor Lists Sins of Akufo-Addo's Administration

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor has criticised policies under Nana Akufo-Addo's government during an interview on the Delay Show

Kufuor said he was not consulted on major decisions like the National Cathedral and questioned the government's use of public resources

He blamed the NPP’s 2024 electoral loss partly on Akufo-Addo's leadership style and urged unity within the party

Former Ghanaian head of state John Agyekum Kufuor has openly shared what he believed were the shortfalls of the erstwhile administration led by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on the Delay Show recently, the former Ghanaian president cited several concerns with some policies of the Akufo-Addo-led government, the man who succeeded him as the leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He stated that he could not understand many of the approaches taken by the Akufo-Addo administration, particularly between 2021 and 2024.

Some of the ills of the Akufo-Addo-led administration cited by former President Kufuor included the controversial National Cathedral project, the Domestic Debt Exchange programme to which Ghanaian investors and pensioners were subjected, as well as the PDS scandal.

As a former head of state and prominent member of the NPP, John Agyekum Kufuor said he was never consulted on many of the decisions taken by the Akufo-Addo administration.

"Things like the bond market and the National Cathedral, they didn't consult me. All I knew was that they were building it. I initially thought it was a private initiative, only to later realise they were using government resources. They even demolished the judges' building for it and yet they still couldn't complete it," he said.

Watch the video below:

Kufuor's mixed feelings about Akufo-Addo's leadership style

Kufuor attributed the NPP's 2024 defeat partly to Akufo-Addo's leadership approach, emphasising the need for transparency in governance.

"During the 2016 elections, they rode on my achievements to win power, but after they came into government, things changed. They started very well, but when COVID-19 came, things began to shift," he stated.

"I will commend him for how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic, but afterwards, I didn't understand many of the things they were doing," he added.

The former president also called for unity in the NPP, urging members of the party to stay true to themselves and the ideals of their political tradition.

"They should stay true to themselves. They may not all be friends, but since they belong to the same party, they must be bonded by the NPP's principles. When it comes to the work of the party, we should present a united front, that's what Ghanaians want," he advised.

NPP dismisses claims of sidelining Kufuor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, had dismissed claims that former President Kufuor is being sidelined by the party

Kodua explained that Kufuor remained an integral figure in party decisions and is regularly represented at NEC meetings.

He clarified that the viral video of Kufuor’s remarks is years old and taken out of context.

