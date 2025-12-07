Young Ghanaian actor John Peasah, renowned for his role as Drogba in the popular YOLO series, has appealed to Ghanaians to stop inviting him to their churches due to his health condition.

In recent years, the talented actor has been battling a demyelinating disease, a medical condition that affects the nerves in his brain, eyes, and spinal cord.

YOLO TV series actor John Peasah makes a public appeal for financial support amid his health battle. Photo credit: @johnpeasah

Source: Instagram

The severe condition, which has no cure and can only be managed, can lead to vision loss, immobility, and other complications.

John Peasah’s medical condition has affected his ability to walk properly without assistance from people around him.

Drogba reportedly received spiritual healing from the leader of the Christ Embassy Airport City Youth Church (CECY), Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah, during a Friday Night Miracle Service on August 30, 2024. His sister testified in church that the YOLO actor had experienced profound healing during the prayer service.

However, almost a year after the testimony, Drogba denied receiving an instant healing after the church miracle. He explained that while he felt slightly better after the service, his condition did not go away immediately. He stated that what he experienced was progressive healing and not an instant cure.

After clarifying his situation, the actor said he has since received numerous church invitations in his DM and does not want any more.

“In the name of God, I humbly request that you please keep me away from any further invitations to other churches. My DM is getting full of invites. This isn’t about comparing power or influence—it’s about my well-being. I’ve been through a lot and want to avoid any more controversy.”

Drogba appeals for financial support

Unfortunately, donations to his $280,000 fundraiser stalled following the inaccurate reports about his condition. The once lively actor is therefore appealing for financial support as he continues his battle with a severe illness.

“I’ve moved forward and am grateful to have had the chance to clear things up. I believe in God’s miracles and power, and I pray for healing. Please help me get the medical treatment I need during this time.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Drogba's appeal

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post John Peasah shared on Instagram. Read them below:

thedoncrise said:

"@ibrahim_mahama_71 🙏🏾🙏🏾 please help."

francisbasemeni wrote:

"Omo wetin dey worry Drogba?"

angelinaarthur329 said:

"@ibrahim_mahama_71 Daddy, please help our brother 😢."

maame_saka wrote:

"This guy has been asking for financial assistance to help with his medical condition, and no one capable has come to his aid ( correct me, please, I’m wrong. I believe there are well-able people who can help Drobga travel outside Ghana for treatment; please, please, in the name of God, if you’re reading this and can help, please do. May we not wake up one day to hear of his! I don’t want to include that. Help is coming, my brother ❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh