A video showing the widow of Ernest Yaw Kumi reading a tribute at the funeral of the late NPP MP has gone viral

This comes as Mavis Kumi wept uncontrollably as she delivered the tribute and reminisced about the time they shared as a couple

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have sympathised with the bereaved family

The atmosphere was one of sorrow at the funeral of Ernest Yaw Kumi, Member of Parliament for Akwatia, on Saturday, December 6

This comes after his widow, Mavis Kumi, got many attendees emotional as she read her touching tribute.

Ernest Yaw Kumi's widow pays tribute Photo credit: @hon_ernest_kumi_2024/Facebook, @tinanewsgh/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Tina News GH showed her weeping as she read the tribute.

She expressed pain over losing her late husband, admitting that his demise had seriously affected her.

Clad in black mourning cloth, Mavis Kumi stated her promise to cherish the memories they both shared and to keep him in her heart and love him always.

"I love you, babe, and in my next life, I would still choose you again. You fought a good fight and will forever be my baby. I love you,"she said in tears.

The funeral, organised at Akwatia in the Eastern Region, was well attended by both NPP and NDC stalwarts.

Ernest Yaw Kumi died on July 7, 202,5, in Accra.

Watch the video below

John Kumah dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Kumah, the former Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, also passed away in March 2024.

The confirmation of the Ejisu MP’s death was made public on social media on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Lilian Kumah, wife of the late John Kumah, explained that the NPP stalwart died after succumbing to a terminal illness.

Source: YEN.com.gh