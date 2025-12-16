A Ghanaian woman stirred fresh controversy after publicly criticizing Minister of Communications, Sam George

In a viral TikTok video, Frema accused the Minister of envying Abu Trica, claiming he could not bear to see young people prosper

Sam George played a major role as his ministry collaborated with the FBI in the arrest of socialite Abu Trica

Ghanaian social media influencer, known on TikTok as Frema Shows TV, has courted massive attention after sharing her views on Abu Trica’s arrest.

Woman relays displeasure over the government's involvement in the arrest of Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica.

The online sensation expressed displeasure about the Ghanaian government’s involvement with the United States in detaining the young and rich Ghanaian socialite.

The government, through the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) under the Ministry of Communications, reportedly collaborated with the FBI in the operation.

Abu Trica's arrest on December 11, 2025, was made for his alleged involment on an $8million romance scam.

Frema targets Sam George over Abu-Trica's arrest

In a two-minute, eight-second video, Frema accused the National Democratic Congress-led government of actions that could influence the 2028 elections.

She singled out Minister Samuel Nartey George, alleging that his role in the arrest was motivated by envy of young, successful individuals.

“Sam George 2028, you'd better get ready for me. I will make sure you pay for arresting Abu Trica. I will campaign against you. I will make sure you remember the day you made your people arrest Abu Trica,” she declared.

According to Frema, the Minister’s ministry oversaw CSA’s operations in a manner that unfairly targeted the socialite.

Frema urges NDC focus on 24-hour economy

Frema advised the government to concentrate on turning Ghana into a 24-hour economy, arguing that this would benefit citizens far more than targeting young achievers.

“The boys did not steal from Ghana. It was the white people who took most of our natural resources. Look at the buildings these boys have erected here; I never knew we had a $5 million home in Ghana,” she exclaimed.

Her commentary highlighted the contrast between young Ghanaians’ accomplishments and longstanding issues in resource management.

Reactions to Frema’s criticism of Sam George

YEN.com.gh compiled notable responses from social media to Frema’s video:

ice ❤️spice wrote:

“We will remove NDC from power 🙏😂.”

CALASTY DON wrote:

“You are not making any sense.”

KAY 20 shared:

“He's greedy simple.”

OMEGHA added:

“Sister, please. I am not buying your idea. We are resetting the country. The country needs to look attractive to investors to help create jobs for the youth. No one envies anybody.”

bedzag wrote:

“It’s over for NDC 2028.”

GH Lamistic added:

“I regret voting for NDC.”

sampsonowusu625 wrote:

“If it was NPP’s time and this happened, you would insult Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia…Why didn’t you insult the president and his vice? Shame on you.”

KODA 💫 wrote:

“Within five months of coming to power, he bought a $5 million mansion in the Accra Airport Residential Area. When questioned in Parliament, he said the property belonged to his wife.”

Swedru youth demand Abu Trica's release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that young people in Swedru demanded the release of detained socialite Abu Trica.

A viral video on X captured a lively protest, with spirited youths carrying placards and chanting in support of their ‘mentor’.

The footage highlighted the community’s passion and the strong connection they feel to him.

