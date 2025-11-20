Blakk Rasta has provided new information relating to Kofi Boat and his alleged accomplices' pending trial in the US

The radio presenter also detailed the alleged current condition of the businessman and his alleged associates

Blakk Rasta's remarks come months after Kofi Boat and the others were extradited to the US after their arrest over alleged financial crimes

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and musician Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has shared a new update on businessman Kofi Boat's alleged fraud case following his extradition to the US.

Kofi Boat was arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, June 13, 2025, for his alleged involvement in a $100 million fraud scheme.

His alleged accomplices, Inusah Ahmed and Derrick Van Yeboah, were also arrested in connection with the alleged crimes. A third suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, went into hiding from the authorities.

Kofi Boat, the alleged ringleader, and his accomplices have been accused by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of making about $100 million through elaborate romance scams and business email compromises (BECs) dating back to at least 2016.

According to authorities, the individuals targeted elderly Americans and U.S. companies, tricking them into transferring money to accounts tied to the criminal enterprise.

Their arrest was facilitated by the Minister of Interior, Honourable Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, who signed an arrest warrant to authorise their detentions on March 18, 2025.

The embattled businessman and his alleged co-conspirators were placed in the custody of the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) and made several court appearances for their extradition case hearings.

Throughout his legal battle, Kofi Boat has maintained his innocence and denied involvement in the alleged financial crimes.

His lawyers have also challenged the widely reported $100 million figure, stating that the actual amount involved was closer to $300k, which he earned through genuine business transactions.

Blakk Rasta shares update on Kofi's case

On the latest episode of his The Black Pot show, Blakk Rasta detailed the harsh treatment Kofi Boat and his alleged accomplices received after their extradition to the US.

He claimed that the businessman and his alleged accomplices pleaded not guilty during their first appearance in the New York court.

Blakk Rasta also claimed that Kofi Boat and the other arrested individuals were currently in solitary confinement in a US prison.

The radio presenter claimed that he had received information from an inside source stating that they were facing worse possible outcomes in the trial and that they could only receive lenient sentences if they entered a plea agreement with the US authorities.

He added that Kofi Boat and his alleged accomplices were awaiting their next court appearance and that new incriminating evidence had emerged in the case.

Kofi Boat's extradition to the US

In a press release on Friday, August 8, 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Kofi Boat and two alleged accomplices were extradited to the US on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The statement also indicated that they would appear before US Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger in New York.

The US authorities also confirmed that they had indicted Kofi Boat and his alleged accomplices for their involvement in the alleged financial crimes.

Each defendant is facing charges such as wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and receipt of stolen funds. These charges carry maximum penalties of up to 20 years in federal prison for major offences.

